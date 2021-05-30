Naomi Osaka Grand Slam tournaments threaten to expel Naomi Osaka for refusing media obligations 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Naomi Osaka's silence spoke volumes.

The French Open kicked off this week and Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka, the No. 2 ranked women's tennis player in the world, got things underway with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Patricia Maria Tig on Sunday.

But before Osaka embarked on her quest to win her first title at Roland Garros, she already made headlines when she announced this week that she would forego all of her media responsibilities in an effort to protect her mental health.

After her first-round win, Osaka stood by her word and refused to speak to the media in a news conference, though she did do an on-court interview following the win against Tig. And as she anticipated, she was fined $15,000 by the tournament for opting out of the larger media session.

But what she might not have anticipated is that those fines that she predicted could just be the tip of the iceberg.

The four Grand Slam tournaments – the French Open, the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open – released a joint statement on Sunday, outlining its response to Osaka's refusal to fulfill her media obligations.

"Following [Osaka's] announcement, the Roland-Garros teams asked her to reconsider her position and tried unsuccessfully to speak with her to check on her well-being, understand the specifics of her issue and what might be done to address it on site," the statement read.

"We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she would be exposing herself to possible further Code of Conduct infringement consequences," the statement continued. "As might be expected, repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament (Code of Conduct article III T.) and the trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions (Code of Conduct article IV A.3.)."

In other words, if Osaka continues to skip news conferences, she could be expelled from the French Open and further Grand Slam tournaments.

It seems that at this point, a standoff between Osaka and the Grand Slams is set to ensue and one side will inevitably be forced to back down.

Osaka, currently, is the biggest draw in women's tennis. She has won the last two Grand Slam titles – the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open – and after Sunday's win, she is riding a 15-match Grand Slam winning streak.

In addition, just this past week, it was revealed that for the second year in a row, Osaka was the highest-paid female athlete in the world, pulling in $55 million in 2020.

On the other side of the coin, the 23-year old Osaka is in her prime as a player, and quickly becoming the face of women's tennis, mainly due to her immense skill set on the court and with 39-year old Serena Williams in the twilight of her career.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion – she's won both the Australian Open and US Open twice – and if her post-match news conference after this year's Australian Open victory is any indication, she is hungry for more Grand Slam titles.

"You want to win a Grand Slam," Osaka said. "You don't go into a final wanting to be the runner-up. For me, I feel like every opportunity I have to play a slam is an opportunity to win a slam."

If Osaka gets the opportunity to play the rest of this year's French Open and future 2021 Grand Slams is now the burning question. And to be reiterate, Osaka did participate in a post-match, on-court interview Sunday.

Osaka is set to take on Ana Bogdan in the second round on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET.

We'll see If Osaka reverses course, or if the Grand Slams stand by their word just as she did Sunday.

