National Hockey League
National Hockey League
Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Updated May. 8, 2025 9:43 a.m. ET
The second round of the NHL Playoffs features a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars. Check out everything you need to know about the series:
When is Jets vs. Stars Game 2?
The Jets and Stars will face off on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Winnipeg. Tip off time is at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jets vs. Stars Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Jets-Stars playoff series:
(C1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (C1) Dallas Stars
- Game 1: Stars 3, Jets 2
- Game 2: Friday, May 9 at Winnipeg - 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 3: Sunday, May 11 at Dallas - 4:30 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Game 4: Tuesday, May 13 at Dallas - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 5: Thursday, May 15 at Winnipeg - TBA (TNT)
- Game 6: Saturday, May 17 at Dallas - TBA
- Game 7: Monday, May 19 at Winnipeg - TBA (ESPN)
How many times have the Jets played the Stars?
The Winnipeg Jets have played the Dallas Stars a total of 4 times in the regular season. The Jets won the season series 3-1.
Jets vs. Stars History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 11/9: Jets 4, Stars 1
- 12/1: Stars 3, Jets 1
- 3/14: Jets 4, Stars 1
- 4/10: Jets 4, Stars 0
share
recommended
-
Stanley Cup winners: A complete list of champions by year
2025 NHL Stanley Cup, postseason odds: Stars emerge as new favorites
2025 NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket: Updated schedule, scores
-
2025 NHL Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NHL Finals, TV, streaming, free
2025 NBA, NHL Playoffs best bets: Back big night from Anthony Edwards
What were the 10 biggest storylines in sports in April?
in this topic
recommended
-
Stanley Cup winners: A complete list of champions by year
2025 NHL Stanley Cup, postseason odds: Stars emerge as new favorites
2025 NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket: Updated schedule, scores
-
2025 NHL Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NHL Finals, TV, streaming, free
2025 NBA, NHL Playoffs best bets: Back big night from Anthony Edwards
What were the 10 biggest storylines in sports in April?