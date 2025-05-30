National Hockey League
Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers
National Hockey League

Panthers vs. Oilers: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch

Updated May. 30, 2025 11:41 a.m. ET

The Stanley Cup Finals of the NHL Playoffs features a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. Check out everything you need to know about the series:

When is Panthers vs. Oilers Game 1?

The Panthers and Oilers will face off on Wednesday, June 4, in Edmonton. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

Panthers vs. Oilers Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Panthers-Oilers playoff series:

Stanley Cup Finals

(A3) Florida Panthers vs. (P3) Edmonton Oilers 

*if needed

How many times have the Panthers played the Oilers?

The Florida Panthers have played the Edmonton Oilers a total of 2 times in the regular season. The Panthers won the season series 2-0.

Panthers vs. Oilers History (2024-25 Regular Season)

