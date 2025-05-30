National Hockey League
National Hockey League
Panthers vs. Oilers: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Updated May. 30, 2025 11:41 a.m. ET
The Stanley Cup Finals of the NHL Playoffs features a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. Check out everything you need to know about the series:
When is Panthers vs. Oilers Game 1?
The Panthers and Oilers will face off on Wednesday, June 4, in Edmonton. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
Panthers vs. Oilers Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Panthers-Oilers playoff series:
Stanley Cup Finals
(A3) Florida Panthers vs. (P3) Edmonton Oilers
- Game 1: Wednesday, June 4 at Edmonton - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 2: Friday, June 6 at Edmonton - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 3: Monday, June 9 at Florida - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 4: Thursday, June 12 at Florida - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 5*: Saturday, June 14 at Edmonton - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 6*: Tuesday, June 17 at Florida - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 7*: Friday, June 20 at Edmonton - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
*if needed
How many times have the Panthers played the Oilers?
The Florida Panthers have played the Edmonton Oilers a total of 2 times in the regular season. The Panthers won the season series 2-0.
Panthers vs. Oilers History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 12/16: Panthers 6, Oilers 5
- 2/27: Panthers 4, Oilers 3
