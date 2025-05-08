National Hockey League Golden Knights vs. Oilers: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch Updated May. 8, 2025 2:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The second round of the NHL Playoffs features a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers. Check out everything you need to know about the series:

When is Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 2?

The Golden Knights and Oilers will face off on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. Puck drop is at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Golden Knights-Oilers playoff series:

(P1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (P3) Edmonton Oilers

How many times have the Golden Knights played the Oilers?

The Vegas Golden Knights have played the Edmonton Oilers a total of 4 times in the regular season. The season series is tied 2-2.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers History (2024-25 Regular Season)

