National Hockey League
National Hockey League
Golden Knights vs. Oilers: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Updated May. 8, 2025 2:18 p.m. ET
The second round of the NHL Playoffs features a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers. Check out everything you need to know about the series:
When is Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 2?
The Golden Knights and Oilers will face off on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. Puck drop is at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
ADVERTISEMENT
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Golden Knights-Oilers playoff series:
(P1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (P3) Edmonton Oilers
- Game 1: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2
- Game 2: Thursday, May 8 at Las Vegas - 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 3: Saturday, May 10 at Edmonton - 9 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 4: Monday, May 12 at Edmonton - 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 at Las Vegas - TBA
- Game 6: Friday, May 16 at Edmonton - TBA
- Game 7: Sunday, May 18 at Las Vegas - TBA
How many times have the Golden Knights played the Oilers?
The Vegas Golden Knights have played the Edmonton Oilers a total of 4 times in the regular season. The season series is tied 2-2.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 11/6: Golden Knights 4, Oilers 2
- 12/3: Golden Knights 1, Oilers 0
- 12/14: Oilers 6, Golden Knights 3
- 4/1: Oilers 3, Golden Knights 2
share
recommended
-
Stanley Cup winners: A complete list of champions by year
2025 NHL Stanley Cup, postseason odds: Stars, Hurricanes favored
2025 NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket: Updated schedule, scores
-
2025 NHL Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NHL Finals, TV, streaming, free
2025 NBA, NHL Playoffs best bets: Back big night from Anthony Edwards
What were the 10 biggest storylines in sports in April?
in this topic
recommended
-
Stanley Cup winners: A complete list of champions by year
2025 NHL Stanley Cup, postseason odds: Stars, Hurricanes favored
2025 NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket: Updated schedule, scores
-
2025 NHL Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NHL Finals, TV, streaming, free
2025 NBA, NHL Playoffs best bets: Back big night from Anthony Edwards
What were the 10 biggest storylines in sports in April?