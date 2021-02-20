National Hockey League
National Hockey League

Top moments: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche at Lake Tahoe

4 hours ago

Welcome to hockey with views of the mountains and the water.

The first of two NHL Outdoors games to be played this weekend along the scenic Lake Tahoe shoreline features the Las Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Colorado Avalanche.

This season's outdoor experience is unlike anything hockey fans have ever seen, and with no fans in attendance, the game is being covered from every angle for viewers at home to enjoy.

However, the sun off the lake was more than the NHL bargained for, as melting ice caused Saturday's game to be delayed after the first period and postponed until 9 p.m. PT.

The Knights are playing in their first outdoor contest, while the Avalanche are seasoned veterans in the great outdoors, with Saturday representing their third outdoor game.

Las Vegas and Colorado have seen a lot of each other lately. Saturday marks the third of four straight meetings between the two teams in a nine-day span.

Fans at home are loving the views.

Some fans were on site after all, as spectators got creative about how to watch the game from the pristine water of Lake Tahoe.

The Avalanche took the lead early when Samuel Girard scored his second career outdoor goal in the first period, with assists from Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury tried to track the puck, but it didn't quite bounce his way.

Colorado celebrated in style.

Fleury found his footing and made an unreal stop in 5-on-3 late in the first period.

The fans found a way to voice their appreciation.

After the first period, the game was delayed because of melting ice. The league announced that things will resume at 9 p.m. PT Saturday. Sunday's game was also moved from midday to evening.

Prior to the announcement, spectators reacted to mother nature's impact on the action.

Check back Sunday for more top moments from NHL Outdoors!

Get more from National Hockey League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
The Best Of Outdoor Hockey
National Hockey League

The Best Of Outdoor Hockey

The Best Of Outdoor Hockey
Before the NHL takes the game to the shores of Lake Tahoe, here are the highlights of the Winter Classics, Stadium Series and more.
21 hours ago
Bills Mafia In Australia
ATP

Bills Mafia In Australia

Bills Mafia In Australia
Jessica Pegula, the daughter of the Buffalo Bills' and Sabres' owners, is on a career-best run at the 2021 Australian Open.
5 days ago
Sports World Honors Dr. King
National Basketball Association

Sports World Honors Dr. King

Sports World Honors Dr. King
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a pioneer unlike any other, and the sports world is spending Monday celebrating his legacy.
January 18
What Sports Fans Can Be Thankful For
National Basketball Association

What Sports Fans Can Be Thankful For

What Sports Fans Can Be Thankful For
2020 has been a year unlike any other. As Martin Rogers writes, sports have been there for us the entire time.
November 26, 2020
Paying Tribute on Veterans Day
National Football League

Paying Tribute on Veterans Day

Paying Tribute on Veterans Day
Leagues, teams, players and many in between across the world of sports honored those who served on Veterans Day.
November 11, 2020
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks