2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup odds: Stars favored to win title Updated Apr. 14, 2025 2:31 p.m. ET

The NHL playoffs are nearly here.

Postseason play begins on Saturday, April 19, as the Florida Panthers look to defend their Stanley Cup title.

Can Connor McDavid and the Oilers overcome Florida this season? Will we have a new champion for the fifth time in five years?

Let's check out the Stanley Cup champion odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 14.

Stanley Cup winner

Stars: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Panthers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Avalanche: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Lightning: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Oilers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Hurricanes: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Golden Knights: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Capitals: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Jets: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Maple Leafs: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kings: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Devils: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Senators: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Wild: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Blues: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Canadiens: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Flames: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Blue Jackets: +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)

Fourteen of 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth— with a few teams vying for the last two spots with only six games left, as of Monday. Most notably, if the Canadiens take down the Blackhawks— they will clinch a berth and consequently eliminate the Blue Jackets. In the Western Conference, the Wild hold a one-point lead over the Blues for a Wild Card spot, while the Flames are alive but need a lot to happen. They trail the Wild by three points.

