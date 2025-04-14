National Hockey League
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup odds: Stars favored to win title
National Hockey League

2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup odds: Stars favored to win title

Updated Apr. 14, 2025 2:31 p.m. ET

The NHL playoffs are nearly here. 

Postseason play begins on Saturday, April 19, as the Florida Panthers look to defend their Stanley Cup title. 

Can Connor McDavid and the Oilers overcome Florida this season? Will we have a new champion for the fifth time in five years?

Let's check out the Stanley Cup champion odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 14. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Stanley Cup winner

Stars: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Panthers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Avalanche: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Lightning: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Oilers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Hurricanes: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Golden Knights: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Capitals: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Jets: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Maple Leafs: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Kings: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Devils: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Senators: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Wild: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Blues: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Canadiens: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Flames: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)
Blue Jackets: +60000 (bet $10 to win $6,010 total)

Fourteen of 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth— with a few teams vying for the last two spots with only six games left, as of Monday. Most notably, if the Canadiens take down the Blackhawks— they will clinch a berth and consequently eliminate the Blue Jackets. In the Western Conference, the Wild hold a one-point lead over the Blues for a Wild Card spot, while the Flames are alive but need a lot to happen. They trail the Wild by three points. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Hockey League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes