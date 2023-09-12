National Football League
Wisconsin bar patrons get free drink promo ripped away due to Jets comeback
Sep. 12, 2023

When the Buffalo Bills took a 10-point lead over the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets on Monday Night Football, one bar in Wisconsin thought they were in for a good night.

In an attempt to troll Rodgers in his New York debut after the Green Bay icon forced his way from the Packers to the Jets last offseason, the bar offered free drinks to customers as long as Rodgers started the Jets' season opener on Monday night — and the Jets lost.

Things appeared to be heading in that direction when Rodgers went down on his fourth snap of the game with what has been confirmed as an Achilles tear, which will keep him out for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season. A local news camera crew at the bar showed the crowd erupting in a cheer when Rodgers left the field.

When the news station went live to the reporter stationed at the bar, the mood had changed — because the Jets had just won in overtime on a Xavier Gipson punt return.

Fans who had run up large tabs can be seen in disbelief moments after Gipson ended the game, with Jets players still celebrating on the screen behind them.

Gipson, who made the team as an undrafted free agent and turned into one of the breakout stars this past season of "Hard Knocks" — had social media buzzing after one of the most rollercoaster nights in Jets history.

Here are some of the best reactions from around the NFL world.

