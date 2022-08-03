San Francisco 49ers
Why haven't 49ers traded Jimmy Garoppolo?

3 hours ago

In the NFL, a $24 million annual salary is not generally what you'd want to pay your backup quarterback.

That's about the number that the San Francisco 49ers will give Jimmy Garoppolo if they keep him on their roster this season.

His exact salary is $24.2 million, and unless some unfortunate mishap befalls upon San Francisco's current starter Trey Lance, Jimmy G will collect a hefty check without seeing the field.

Any semblance of common sense would render that relationship as senseless, which begs the ultimate question: Why hasn't the team traded its backup?

There's a simple answer to that inquiry according to Chris Broussard, and it starts with Garoppolo's health.

"I'm going to keep it real: He's injured," Broussard said on Wednesday's episode of "First Things First."

"And here's the thing: He's always injured. In his five seasons with San Francisco, he's only had two full seasons. Now, he has led them deep into the playoffs, but still, he's injury-prone. And he's injured right now. Why would a team sign up for $25 million when you think the guy might be hurt? It's not because they don't think he's good, or because they don't think he can win. They know he's a top-seven all-time winner [in terms of percentage]. I think teams are waiting, and thinking, 'Let's see if somebody gets hurt.'"

Nick Wright had different thoughts regarding the situation. For him, money talks, and teams with even a sliver of interest in Garoppolo wouldn't be on board with his price tag.

"Why haven't the 49ers traded Jimmy G? Because no one will trade for him," Wright said. "Is he injured? No, he is not! So you can't say this offseason he wasn't traded because he hadn't cleared a physical yet. He has been available and healthy. A trade means there's someone on the other side of it. And no one wants Jimmy Garoppolo at $25 million."

When it comes to Jimmy Garoppolo, John Lynch says the 49ers are staying patient on his trade destinations.
