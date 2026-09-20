National Football League
Why Packers, Chargers Are Among Teams On Panic Watch Entering Week 2
National Football League

Why Packers, Chargers Are Among Teams On Panic Watch Entering Week 2

Published Sep. 20, 2026 12:47 p.m. ET

An eventful Week 1 of the NFL regular season has already made it clear that some teams need to be patient, but other teams might be on the verge of hitting the panic button. 

Obviously, the season won't be decided in Week 2. However, Michael Strahan, Charles Woodson and Julian Edelman picked which three teams need to win in Week 2 in order to avoid hitting the panic button. Here's who the "FOX NFL Kickoff" crew picked as the teams they have on panic watch ahead of Sunday's slate. 

Green Bay PackersMichael Strahan: Green Bay Packers

Strahan made it clear that the Green Bay Packers have not delivered a sense of urgency that could make them a dominant team, which instantly raised concern.

"I just don’t see a sense of urgency. Are they waiting for Josh Jacobs to get back before they start the playoffs? Are you waiting for Micah Parsons to come back? You don’t have time to wait. You just need a sense of urgency," Strahan said. 

The Packers' Week 1 resulted in a fourth-quarter collapse as they fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 39-22. While Green Bay entered the final 15 minutes with a five-point lead, the Packers went scoreless and allowed 22 points. 

What Strahan also noted is that its poor start could catch up with them down the road this season, and it will be "interesting" to see how Green Bay can respond against the New York Jets on Sunday.

"I just think this team is losing all these games in a row, their confidence is down. It’ll be interesting to see if they can bounce back," Strahan said. 

Indianapolis ColtsCharles Woodson: Indianapolis Colts

A blockbuster trade between the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets in November 2025 firmly signaled that the Colts were eyeing a run to compete, landing All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner. Despite his talent, though, Woodson noted that Gardner is actually limited in how he can contribute to the Colts’ secondary. 

"I think it started with the trade last year for first-round picks for the lockdown corner. What a lockdown corner is? He can’t rush the passer, he can’t make tackles," Woodson said.

Gardner finished the year appearing in four games with 16 total tackles and three passes defended. Now, in his first full season with Indianapolis, Gardner has the tools to be an elite cornerback. However, Woodson emphasized the standard that Gardner has to live up to as they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

"If you bring a guy in like that, it’s got to be the San Francisco 49ers when they brought Deion Sanders in. The team had won the Super Bowl without him, they just needed a little help at corner," Woodson said. 

Los Angeles ChargersJulian Edelman: Los Angeles Chargers

Edelman tabbed the Los Angeles Chargers as his team to panic for after their Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. While the Chargers are dealing with an injury to standout wide receiver Ladd McConkey, the offensive line is another position group undergoing early issues. 

"I think it’s the Chargers. If you look at it, offensive line problems, again. You look at those two tackles that came back, [Rashawn] Slater and [Joe] Alt, they stayed stout. In the middle of the pocket, there was pressure all day in Justin Herbert’s slot," Edelman said. 

While offensive tackle Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater are back after suffering season-ending injuries in 2025, the Chargers have already dealt with injury woes in the interior of the offensive line. Center Tyler Biadasz suffered a season-ending injury in training camp. 

Additionally, Edelman tabbed the run game as another area of caution, especially with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in place as they prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

"You get the run game going with Omarion Hampton; I’m a little worried about that. It’s a new system with McDaniel, but still, for your first outing, they looked like they had no rhythm," Edelman said.

Should Rams, Packers and Chargers panic or stay patient after Week 1? 🏈 FOX NFL Kickoff

Should Rams, Packers and Chargers panic or stay patient after Week 1? 🏈 FOX NFL Kickoff
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