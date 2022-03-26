National Football League Who will Bears tab to back up Justin Fields? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Justin Fields is the Chicago Bears' quarterback of the present, and — they hope — long-term future.

But every quarterback needs some backup, and when that QB is young and still a bit green, a dependable reserve is particularly crucial. The Bears have made moves over the last few days in this regard.

Andy Dalton, who began last season as the starter, seems highly unlikely to be back.

Trevor Siemian, a journeyman entering his sixth season, was reportedly signed to a two-year deal worth $4 million on Friday.

Now, the team is reportedly seeking a trade partner for veteran Nick Foles, who started one game for Chicago last season — a win over Seattle in Week 16.

Foles, 33, has been with Chicago the last two seasons, passing for 2,102 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions across 10 appearances (eight starts).

He is most known for his time in Philadelphia, particularly his 2017 season, when he stepped in for an injured Carson Wentz and guided the Eagles to a championship.

It remains to be seen what kind of trade interest he will garner, however, with several quarterbacks still available either in free agency or via trade, including Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo.

But perhaps more important than receiving resources in return for Foles, dealing the QB would clear up about $8 million in cap space.

Chicago went 6-11 last season as Fields struggled to find his footing. The rookie appeared in 12 games (starting 10) and passed for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He completed only 58.9% of his passes and finish with a passer rating of 73.2. He was also sacked 36 times.

The Bears have made some moves this month to help out Fields and the offense in the upcoming season, signing linemen Ryan Bates and Dakota Dozier, as well as receiver Byron Pringle.

And just in case, they'll have Siemian waiting in the wings.

