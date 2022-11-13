National Football League When will Eagles lose their first game of the season? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0, the NFL's lone unbeaten team, entering the team's game Monday against the Washington Commanders.

The deeper the Eagles get into the season, the more the question arises of whether they can go undefeated.

FOX Sports' NFL crew debated if and when Philadelphia will suffer its first loss.

Howie Long and Jimmy Johnson predict that the Dallas Cowboys will top the Eagles on Christmas Eve in Philadelphia, while Michael Strahan said the Tennessee Titans will beat Philly on Dec. 4.

Only four of the Eagles' remaining opponents have winning records: Cowboys (6-2), Titans (5-3) and New York Giants (6-2) twice.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more