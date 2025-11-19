National Football League
National Football League
What game is Tom Brady calling today? Week 12 schedule
Published Nov. 23, 2025 5:34 a.m. ET
Tom Brady is back for Year 2 in the broadcast booth. He will continue the 2025 season on the call for the Week 12 Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys matchup. Keep reading for more information on Tom Brady's 2025 NFL broadcast.
What game is Tom Brady calling this week?
Week 12 of the NFL season will feature Tom Brady calling the Philadelphia Eagles at the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas.
What time is the game?
Kick off for the game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.
What channel is the game on?
The Cowboys vs. Eagles will air on FOX. It will also be available to be streamed FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Tom Brady's Week 11 Power Rankings 🚨
Where is the game being played?
The game is being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
Who's calling the game with Brady?
Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth with Brady, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi report from the sidelines.
