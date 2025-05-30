National Football League
Vikings sign GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to multi-year extension after 14-win season
Vikings sign GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to multi-year extension after 14-win season

Updated May. 30, 2025 11:13 a.m. ET

The Minnesota Vikings signed general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year contract extension on Friday, keeping his status in sync with head coach Kevin O'Connell's for the long term.

O'Connell's extension was done in January, following a 14-win season. Both Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell were hired in 2022 on four-year deals. The length of their new contracts was not released by the Vikings, who are 34-17 in the regular season since they arrived. They're 0-2 in the playoffs.

"Kwesi’s leadership, vision and collaboration with our coaching staff has positioned the Minnesota Vikings for sustained success," owner and president Mark Wilf said in a statement distributed by the team. "His dedication and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in shaping our roster and future, and we are confident that under the guidance of him and Kevin O’Connell, we will continue to compete at the highest level as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans."

The 43-year-old Adofo-Mensah, who has economics degrees from Princeton and Stanford and started his first career on Wall Street as a commodities trader and portfolio manager, entered the NFL in 2013 with the San Francisco 49ers as a research and development specialist. He was hired in 2020 as a vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns, before taking the job with the Vikings.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

