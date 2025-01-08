National Football League NFL has plan to move Vikings-Rams wild-card game if necessary due to LA wildfires Updated Jan. 8, 2025 9:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As wildfires spread throughout Southern California, the NFL has announced a contingency plan if it needs to relocate the wild-card round game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams. The matchup is still set to be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, but would move to Arizona, if necessary.

The NFL statement read, "We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA" regarding the status of the game.

Kickoff will be Monday at 8 p.m. ET at the home of the Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. If the league decides to move the game, it would be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL thanked the tireless efforts of the first responders in Southern California who have been working to contain several blazes in the area. As of Wednesday, more than 100,000 people were under mandatory evacuations as the wildfires continued to grow. That same day, the NHL postponed the Los Angeles Kings' home game against the Calgary Flames.

The Rams and several players also went on social media to offer their support to the community.

The Chargers, who will travel to play the Houston Texans on Saturday, pledged $200,000 to wildfire relief efforts.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Read more:

share