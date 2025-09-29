Undefeated NFL teams 2025: Only two teams remain heading into Week 5
Through four weeks of the NFL season, only two teams remain undefeated, one in the AFC and one in the NFC. While not a guarantee of a playoff spot, starting 4-0 puts the odds squarely in your favor.
Here they are, listed in order of point differential and analysis by Bucky Brooks. Let's take a look.
2025 Undefeated NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills (+43)
Sean McDermott might have the best "team" in football when it comes to execution and fundamentals. Though the Bills don't have the league's best collection of talent, there are few teams that can knock them off when they are adhering to their complementary football approach. The Bills' ability to rely on their offense, defense or special teams to pick up the slack when one unit struggles enables them to win without bringing their "A" game weekly.
Tom Brady’s LFG Player of the Game: Eagles LB Zack Baun 🏆 Week 4 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE
Philadelphia Eagles (+20)
- Week 1: vs Cowboys (24–20)
- Week 2: @ Chiefs (20–17)
- Week 3: vs Rams (33–26)
- Week 4: @ Buccaneers (31–25)
The defending champs continue to find various ways to stack wins against elite competition. Although they have some vulnerabilities, the Eagles’ ability to win "ugly" games speaks to their toughness and resilience. In a league where the bottom line matters, it is hard to disregard Philadelphia's impressive run of 20 wins in the team's past 21 games.
-
2025 NFL Week 4 Buzz: Jets QB Justin Fields Back; 3 Bucs Stars Likely to Play
Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers on Late Arrival to Ireland: ‘It Is What It Is’
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Dante Moore New Favorite, Ty Simpson Enters Chat
-
Travis Kelce Eases Talks of Tensions With Andy Reid After Week 3 Sideline Spat
2025 NFL Odds Week 4: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
2025 NFL Week 4 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
-
2025 NFL Week 4 Buzz: Jets QB Justin Fields Back; 3 Bucs Stars Likely to Play
Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers on Late Arrival to Ireland: ‘It Is What It Is’
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Dante Moore New Favorite, Ty Simpson Enters Chat
-
Travis Kelce Eases Talks of Tensions With Andy Reid After Week 3 Sideline Spat
2025 NFL Odds Week 4: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
2025 NFL Week 4 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers