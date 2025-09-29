National Football League Undefeated NFL teams 2025: Only two teams remain heading into Week 5 Updated Sep. 29, 2025 10:33 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Through four weeks of the NFL season, only two teams remain undefeated, one in the AFC and one in the NFC. While not a guarantee of a playoff spot, starting 4-0 puts the odds squarely in your favor.

Here they are, listed in order of point differential and analysis by Bucky Brooks. Let's take a look.

2025 Undefeated NFL Teams

Buffalo Bills (+43)

Sean McDermott might have the best "team" in football when it comes to execution and fundamentals. Though the Bills don't have the league's best collection of talent, there are few teams that can knock them off when they are adhering to their complementary football approach. The Bills' ability to rely on their offense, defense or special teams to pick up the slack when one unit struggles enables them to win without bringing their "A" game weekly.

Philadelphia Eagles (+20)

The defending champs continue to find various ways to stack wins against elite competition. Although they have some vulnerabilities, the Eagles’ ability to win "ugly" games speaks to their toughness and resilience. In a league where the bottom line matters, it is hard to disregard Philadelphia's impressive run of 20 wins in the team's past 21 games.

