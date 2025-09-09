National Football League Tom Brady's Week 1 Power Rankings: Eagles or Bills at No. 1? Updated Sep. 9, 2025 10:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

To quote Tom Brady, "we’re so f***ing back."

The GOAT is back in the NFL on FOX booth for his second season, and he’s dropping his own power rankings again.

So, after an action-packed Week 1 that featured a few exciting finishes, who does TB12 have in his top 10? Let’s take a look. And remember, Brady will be on the call for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), which he’s calling the game of the year.

Tom Brady's Week 1 Power Rankings

Brady’s thoughts: "No. 1 has to be the defending champs. They got by without Jalen Carter — I think he had a cramp? Now, they’re going to look to anchor that defense back in Week 2. Combine that with a crazy offense that plays its best in the biggest moments and a QB that’s very calm under pressure. That combo is going to take you a long way. In order to be the champs, you’ve got to beat the champs, and no one has done that yet."

"The Bills make the No. 2 spot after Sunday night’s crazy comeback. It felt like Baltimore delivered three or four different haymakers in the second half. Somehow, the Bills found a way. You play your cards right, and that’s the kind of mentality that can take you from January to February."

Josh Allen led the Bills to a comeback win over the Ravens. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

"I thought the Micah Parsons addition was a huge pickup, as everyone else did. I think it gave the Packers even more confidence heading into Week 1. I expected a close game, but honestly, they handled the Lions without too much of an issue. So, they’re going to look to move up the rankings after a Thursday night visit from the Commanders."

"It’s Year 2 of the Jayden Daniels era, and there’s a lot of hype around this team — as there should be. It wasn’t always pretty against the Giants, but they took care of business. Now, they’ve got to go on the road, short week, against Green Bay."

"It was a tough one to rank. At times on Sunday night, they looked like they were in midseason form. But that fourth quarter was something I’ve seen a few too many times from Baltimore. Still, a team that can make explosive plays in the air and on the ground is going to find a way to make my top five."

Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka hooked up for two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' win over the Falcons. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

