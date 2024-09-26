National Football League As Tom Brady returns to Tampa, Mike Evans remembers their special connection Updated Sep. 26, 2024 11:29 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The connection between Tom Brady and Mike Evans was easy to see in any game during their three years together in Tampa, but what Evans didn't expect going in was the bond they would develop off the field.

"It's crazy that we had the relationship that we did," the five-time Pro Bowl receiver told FOX Sports on Wednesday after practice. "We were way closer than I expected us to be. He still keeps in touch, even though he's one of the biggest stars in the world. He's just a down-to-earth guy. Just seeing who he is outside of football. I got to know his family, his kids."

Brady retired after the 2022 season, and Sunday marks his return to Tampa. As FOX Sports' Lead NFL Analyst, he'll call the Bucs' home game against the Eagles along with Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

Bucs fans will no doubt love to see Brady back, and he'll be happy to see his old teammates, especially his former WR1. When Brady named his 3 Stars of Week 1 and included Tampa quarterback Baker Mayfield, he referred to Evans as "my boy" in the announcement.

Brady took a leap when he left the Patriots in 2020 after 20 years and six Super Bowl championships, but his second chapter started off perfectly, with the Bucs beating the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV on their home field.

Tampa Bay would win two more division titles in 2021 and 2022, with Brady leading a reset of the franchise's identity. Before his arrival, the Bucs had missed the playoffs 12 straight years, but now they have a streak of four straight postseason appearances, matching a franchise record.

"I didn't know him when he was in New England, and he was about his business here, but you saw a lighter side to him," Evans said. "I've been to fights with him, hung out with him outside of here. He's just a great dude, and he loves his family."

Evans, 31, is in his 11th NFL season, and while he and Brady played together for only three years, no other quarterback has thrown him more touchdown passes — 32 of his 96. Despite Brady playing so long in New England, Evans ranks fifth in all-time Brady touchdowns, behind Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, Julian Edelman and Wes Welker.

When the Bucs needed a win to clinch the NFC South late in Brady's last season, he and Evans connected for one of their best games together. In a Week 17 victory over Carolina, Evans had 10 catches, 207 yards and three touchdowns.

"Mike played awesome, like he always does," Brady said that day. "I love playing out there with him. He's an amazing player."

Tom Brady and Mike Evans connected for 32 touchdowns in their three seasons together in Tampa, and their bond extended beyond the field. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Evans said he remembers how well Brady found ways to connect with younger teammates, and the two built a quick friendship. NFL rosters can turn over quickly, but there are still 24 players on the Bucs' current 53-man roster who played with Brady in Tampa.

Which Brady touchdown is Evans' favorite? You might think it's the first score in the 2020 NFC Championship Game in Green Bay, or one of many acrobatic full-extension catches Evans is famous for, but his favorite is actually one of the easiest he caught.

It isn't their first together — that came in their first game, a road loss to the Saints — but this was in their first home game together, against Carolina on Sept. 20, 2020. In the first quarter, with 4:38 left at the Panthers' 23, Evans dropped a stop-start move on Carolina corner Donte Jackson and Brady pump-faked. Evans sped down the left sideline, turning around just a split-second before the pass hit him in the stomach.

"I didn't expect the ball placement, but it was so good I had to catch it," Evans said. "Receivers love those easy ones. Donte Jackson covered it great, but [Brady] threw it right to my belly and I caught it. It just showed his greatness. Even when you were covered, he threw it to you."

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

