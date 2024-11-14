National Football League Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 11? Updated Nov. 14, 2024 9:41 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season is almost here! But before FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady heads back to the Windy City to call a battle between the league's two most historic rivals in the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, it's time for the GOAT to unveil his latest power rankings! A surging AFC North entered the top five as there will actually be two games between teams in Brady's top-five power rankings on Sunday, so expect the GOAT's list to shake up based on what happens this week.

Check out his latest Top 5 and full analysis here:

Tom Brady's Week 10 Power Rankings | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Here's who the GOAT has ranked as his Top 5 teams entering a massive Week 11!

Week 10 result: Defeated Washington Commanders, 28-27

Brady's thoughts: "With last week's win over a very good Commanders team, the Steelers have won four straight while putting up 31 a game. Russell Wilson has improved to 3-0 on the season as a starter. He threw a beautiful touchdown — game-winning pass to Mike Williams.

"The Steelers' schedule only gets tougher from here as they have four consecutive divisional games coming up. I can't wait to see how Coach Tomlin's top-two defense fares this week against Lamar [Jackson] and the Ravens and that top-scoring offense."

New Steelers WR Mike Williams (No. 18) caught a touchdown in his debut with the team, while George Pickens (No. 14) added 91 receiving yards and a touchdown. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 10 result: Defeated Indianapolis Colts, 30-20

Brady's thoughts: "They've got five in a row in the win column. They've put up 30 points per game in their last four. That defense had themselves a day against the Colts on Sunday. They had four takeaways and four sacks.

"The Bills have their biggest test of the season this week when Patrick Mahomes and that undefeated Chiefs squad comes to town. You're not going to want to miss this one. These teams — they've got a ton of history together. I'm excited to see how this one plays out."

Josh Allen threw two interceptions against the Colts, but had 280 passing yards, 50 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Week 10 result: Defeated Cincinnati Bengals, 35-34

Brady's thoughts: "Baltimore held off the Bengals on Thursday night. They've won seven of their last eight. This Ravens offense looks like a well-oiled machine. They're putting up 32 a game. Lamar leads the league in touchdown passes — What?!?! While Derrick Henry leads the league in rushing touchdowns? That's crazy! That's got to keep all the defensive coordinators up at night.

"They've got a huge matchup this week for first place in the AFC North against the Steelers."

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry combined for 387 total yards of offense in the Ravens' win over the Bengals. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Week 10 result: Defeated Houston Texans, 26-23

Brady's thoughts: "Listen, I know Jared [Goff] threw five interceptions, but Detroit still pulled off a win in Houston on Sunday night. As a quarterback, you've got to love when your defense and special teams come through huge for you. Jake Bates, a UFL alum, nailed two 50-yarders in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with no time left.

"That Aaron Glenn defense, that one that plays all that man [coverage] that gets sticky and shuts down all those great opposing receivers, they pitched a shutout in the second half. Talk about a team win."

Lions kicker Jake Bates squeaked in a 58-yard field goal and a 52-yard field goal in the final minutes of their comeback win over the Texans. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Week 10 result: Defeated Denver Broncos, 16-14

Brady's thoughts: "I know, they keep finding different ways to win every single week. That's why they stay atop the power rankings. This week, who won it for them? The special teams unit. There was a game-saving blocked field goal with no time left. That was a ridiculous play by Leo Chenal. That's why we love the NFL, because you never know exactly how these games are going to play out. That's 15 straight wins for the Chiefs. They haven't lost since Christmas last year.

"They've got a huge one against Buffalo, and everyone loves a great Mahomes-Josh Allen matchup. Do I need to even say more about that? You better believe I'll be watching that one."

Patrick Mahomes threw for 266 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' win over the Broncos. (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

