Tom Brady Not Worried About Chiefs' Long-Term Outlook: 'They've Got the Foundation'

The Kansas City Chiefs' playoff hopes for 2025 are in peril after dropping to 6-7 on Sunday, and questions about the future of the dynasty are louder than ever. But Tom Brady wouldn't worry too much about the future if he were a Chiefs fan.

In fact, Brady is still keeping the door open for the Chiefs to have success this season.

"I know it’s been an untypical year for them, but I’m never counting them out until they’re mathematically eliminated," Brady said on Thursday's "The Herd." "When you have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid and you’re competing against them, you should worry about them. They’re battle-tested. They have proven they’re as competitive as anybody in the league. So, there’s always chances for every team."

The Chiefs still have a shot at making the postseason, even if it's ever so slim. In order to make the playoffs, the Chiefs might have to run the table and win their final four games, which include matchups against the 9-4 Los Angeles Chargers and 11-2 Denver Broncos. Even if the Chiefs do that, there's still no guarantee they make the postseason as few of the other wild-card contenders (Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans) hold the tiebreaker over them.

But if Kansas City makes it to the playoffs, it'll be by far the most battle-tested team in an AFC that's currently led by the New England Patriots and Broncos. Mahomes and the Chiefs haven't lost in the postseason prior to the Super Bowl in the last three years, winning a pair of road games to get back to the Super Bowl in 2023.

Tom Brady says Chiefs have 'the foundation for success' despite season-long struggles

Still, that would require the Chiefs to look vastly different than how they've looked as of late. They lost their second straight game on Sunday and have lost four of their last five games.

On top of that, key pieces of their dynasty run have appeared to have taken a step back this season. Travis Kelce had a bad drop that led to an interception in Sunday's loss to the Texans, while defensive tackle Chris Jones is on pace to finish with just five sacks this season. Even Mahomes hasn't been infallible to the team's struggles, completing just 14 of 33 passes and throwing three interceptions in the loss to Houston.

As the Chiefs might have to usher in a new era soon, though, Brady still likes what the organization has going for them moving forward.

"We’ll see how the season plays out, but they have Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Steve Spagnuolo, Brett Veach and Clark Hunt. They've got the foundation for success in Kansas City," Brady said. "They’re going to fix things at the end of every season. Every team’s going to have to fix things at the end of every season.

"But when you have those two pieces in place, Reid and Mahomes, I think everything is a little tinkering. I don’t think anything’s a true rebuild when you have those two guys at the top."