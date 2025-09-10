National Football League Tom Brady Also Noticed That Troubling Ravens Trend Under John Harbaugh Published Sep. 10, 2025 6:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Even after the Baltimore Ravens blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Tom Brady has John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson's squad ranked as a top-five team in the NFL. However, Brady seemed to express some hesitation about Baltimore's status as a contender.

"It was a tough one to rank," Brady said of Baltimore. "At times on Sunday night, they looked like they were in midseason form. But that fourth quarter was something I’ve seen a few too many times from Baltimore."

While Brady said he's seen the Ravens blow a lead more than a few times, it's happened a lot more than that over Harbaugh's 18-year tenure as head coach. The Ravens have blown 17 double-digit leads in the second half since 2008, giving Harbaugh the most blown double-digit second-half leads since at least 1991.

Here's a full list of those 17 double-digit leads Harbaugh's Ravens squad has blown during his tenure as head coach.

Sept. 29, 2008: Steelers 23, Ravens 20 Oct. 17, 2010: Patriots 23, Ravens 20 Sept. 16, 2012: Eagles 24, Ravens 23 Nov. 30, 2014: Chargers 34, Ravens 33 Oct. 11, 2015: Browns 33, Ravens 30 Dec. 25, 2016: Steelers 31, Ravens 27 Dec. 10, 2017: Steelers 39, Ravens 38 Oct. 21, 2018: Saints 24, Ravens 23 Nov. 1, 2020: Steelers 28, Ravens 24 Nov. 22, 2020: Titans 30, Ravens 24 Sept. 18, 2022: Dolphins 42, Ravens 38 Oct. 2, 2022: Bills 23, Ravens 20 Oct. 16, 2022: Giants 24, Ravens 20 Jan. 1, 2023: Steelers 16, Ravens 13 Nov. 12, 2023: Browns 33, Ravens 31 Sept. 15, 2024: Raiders 26, Ravens 23 Sept. 7, 2025: Bills 41, Ravens 40

As you can likely tell, more than half of those blown leads have come since 2020. Jackson started at quarterback in eight of those games.

In fact, the Ravens have blown a lead in 13 of their 20 losses since 2022, including the postseason. That includes their loss to the Bills in the divisional round last season, when they blew an early seven-point lead before losing 27-25.

Tom Brady's Week 1 Power Rankings

Of course, you have to be a talented team in order to even have the opportunity to blow the number of leads that Baltimore has given up over the last few seasons. And the Ravens have won far more than they've lost since 2022, going 35-20 over the last three-plus seasons (including the playoffs).

Sunday's game was a clear sign that the Ravens' offense should also be among the league's best again as well. Jackson threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns on just 19 passes, adding 70 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Derrick Henry, meanwhile, had 169 yards on a whopping 9.4 yards per carry and two touchdowns, although he also had a pivotal lost fumble in the fourth quarter.

But the show Jackson, Henry and the rest of the Ravens put on for Thursday's game was too good for Brady not to place them high in his power rankings.

"Still, a team that can make explosive plays in the air and on the ground is going to find a way to make my top five."

