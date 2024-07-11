National Football League
Titans sign three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams after release from Seahawks
Published Jul. 11, 2024 1:22 p.m. ET

The Tennessee Titans signed three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams on Thursday.

The 28-year-old was the sixth pick overall in 2017 by the New York Jets and was an All-Pro in 2019. Adams was traded to the Seattle Seahawks three years later. He was released by the team in March.

Seattle felt Adams was the missing piece when it sent two first-round picks to the Jets before the 2020 season. They stayed true to the commitment when the Seahawks signed Adams to a four-year deal worth up to $70 million after his first year in Seattle.

Adams suffered through injuries to his shoulder and fingers, but the most impactful to his career was a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the 2022 season opener. It took more than a year for Adams to return and when he did, he was limited in how much he could play.

Adams had two years left on his contract with Seattle but no more guaranteed money.

The move further revamps the Titans' secondary.

General manager Ran Carthon added two cornerbacks since the end of last season, trading for Kansas City Chiefs standout L'Jarius Sneed after signing Chidobe Awuzie in free agency.

Joining the Titans will offer Adams the chance to work with new Tennessee defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who was his defensive backs coach with the New York Jets.

Adams has 494 tackles, 21 1/2 sacks, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 36 passes defensed, 50 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 80 starts. Since 2017, his sack total is the most in the NFL by a defensive back.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

