Tim Tebow Tim Tebow cut by Jacksonville Jaguars after preseason debut; social media reacts 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tim Tebow 's time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has come to an end.

Early Tuesday, the team officially announced that it had waived the quarterback-turned-tight-end, as the Jags trimmed their roster from 90 to 85 players.

The 34-year-old Tebow played three seasons in the NFL as a QB from 2010 to 2012. He then moved to a career in broadcasting while still holding out hopes of making an NFL roster. Tebow made several training camps, but he wasn't able to crack the final 53-man roster with the New England Patriots in 2013 or the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

During his time away from football, Tebow also pursued a career in Major League Baseball. He joined the New York Mets organization in 2016 and ascended as high as Triple-A, but he formally announced his retirement from the sport on Feb. 17, 2021.

In May, after spending six seasons away from pro football, Tebow signed with the Jaguars to play tight end for the first time in his career.

The move reunited Tebow with his former college head coach, Urban Meyer, with whom Tebow won two BCS National Championships in 2006 and 2008 at the University of Florida.

Making a switch in position from quarterback to tight end was always going to be an uphill battle, but it was one Tebow took head-on from the get-go.

"I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace," Tebow said upon signing with the Jags.

That challenge came to the forefront this past weekend, when Tebow's debut performance in Jacksonville's preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns went viral.

Now, in the wake of Tebow's 16-snap preseason for the Jaguars, it appears that the experiment is over.

Tebow took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his gratitude for the chance to resurrect his NFL career:

On Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed," Skip Bayless reflected on Tebow's polarizing NFL career.

"In the end, I'm sorry this happened for the league's sake because I thought this would have been a good story for the league," Bayless said. "I'm sorry for all of these shows because we would feed off of it all year long, going back and forth about his roles or lack thereof. … In the end, Urban is not a man who succumbs to social media pressure."

Skip Bayless looks back at Tim Tebow's journey and speculates with Shannon Sharpe about coach Urban Meyer's strategy for integrating Tebow into the Jaguars.

In addition, Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" shared his take.

"Tebow's fans have always pointed fingers," Cowherd said. "Always done that. It's time to go to the bathroom ⁠— those mirrors still work, we just don't like to use them anymore. Tebow is not a pro athlete. He was never a pro athlete. He's a workout fanatic. … He's a Saturday athlete. He's not a Sunday athlete."

Colin Cowherd reacts to the news that the Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing Tim Tebow after one preseason game.

Others from the sports world hopped on social media to offer their thoughts, too:

