National Football League Texas' Quinn Ewers has franchise QB abilities. Is he QB1 in the 2025 NFL Draft? Published Jul. 11, 2024 6:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 quarterback class might lack the buzz of last year's group, but all eyes are on Texas' Quinn Ewers as a talented playmaker with the potential to emerge as a frontrunner for the QB1 spot in the NFL Draft by the end of the process.

While Ewers has been a household name since earning a near-perfect rating as the top prospect in the 2021 class, per 247 Sports, the redshirt junior has developed into a certified baller under the guidance of Steve Sarkisian. As a two-year starter for the Longhorns, Ewers has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 5,656 yards with 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Though those numbers appear modest at first glance, Ewers' improvement from Year 1 to Year 2 suggests his game is trending in the right direction as he enters the discussion as one of the top prospects in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-2, 206-pounder exudes the confidence and poise of a franchise player while also showcasing a well-rounded game that could make him a star in a quarterback-friendly system built around quick-rhythm throws at intermediate range (10-20 yards) between the numbers.

With Ewers comfortable dropping dimes on RPO-like concepts featuring "flash fakes" followed by seam routes and other in-breaking concepts (slants), the Texas standout displays the fast hands and pinpoint accuracy coaches covet in their QB1s. As a "touch" passer with impeccable timing and anticipation, Ewers displays deceptive arm strength and velocity as a thrower. He is an off-speed pitcher who effectively paints the corners like Greg Maddux, a four-time Cy Young Award winner during his decorated Major League Baseball career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the baseball analogy might not register with young scouts, old heads will appreciate how Ewers' accuracy and anticipation make up for his lack of an overpowering fastball. He makes pinpoint throws into open windows that enable his playmakers to catch the ball on the move in prime position to rack up gaudy "YAC" totals on simplistic "catch-and-run" concepts.

As a deep ball thrower, Ewers is the master of putting the ball up early with a high arc to allow his receiver to run away from defenders down the field. Moreover, the high-arcing tosses enable pass catchers to rely on their superb tracking skills to win 50/50 balls down the boundary.

Reviewing Ewers' game film from 2022 and 2023, the right-handed gunslinger has made significant strides with his diagnostic skills, footwork and timing. He consistently operates on schedule and his willingness to throw to the third or fourth option within the progression reflects his mastery of the scheme.

Texas' Quinn Ewers headlines list of QB's with the most to prove!

Against the top competition on the Longhorns' schedule (SEE: Alabama, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Washington), Ewers played like a blue-chip player with "take over the game" potential. He finished with 300-plus pass yards in each contest with a 9:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio against those opponents, while dazzling evaluators with his ability to make on and off-platform throws. In addition, he played with the level of efficiency (over 70% completion rate in three of those five contests) evaluators expect from a potential top 5 player.

That said, Ewers will need to continue to make strides as a playmaker to earn rave reviews in pre-draft meetings in 2025. The redshirt junior must continue to master the pre-snap and post-snap diagnostic game to beat defenses with anticipatory throws. In addition, Ewers needs to refine his footwork and mechanics under duress to improve his ball placement against heavy pressure.

While his athleticism and underrated mobility show up when the pocket collapses, Ewers will struggle to elude and evade explosive pass rushers at the next level. Given how he will need to win from the pocket to succeed as a pro quarterback without elite arm talent, the Texas standout will need to develop into a Philip Rivers-like assassin to shine as a QB1 for a squad without supreme talent around him.

In a quarterback class loaded with question marks at the top of the charts, Ewers' experience, management skills, and winning pedigree could make him an intriguing option as a franchise quarterback with the potential to develop into a top-10 starter.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share