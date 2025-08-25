National Football League Texans To Open 2025 Season Without RB Joe Mixon as Injury Concerns Continue Updated Aug. 25, 2025 7:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Running back Joe Mixon will miss at least the first four games of the regular season after the Houston Texans announced Monday that they'll place him on the reserve/non-football injury list this week.

Mixon has been on the active/non-football injury list since the start of camp after he sustained a foot injury this offseason while away from the team.

The team said Monday that they would move the veteran to the reserve/non-football injury list on Tuesday afternoon when rosters must be cut down to 53 players.

Earlier Monday, head coach DeMeco Ryans refused to give an update on Mixon's status.

With Mixon out, the Texans will start Nick Chubb, who is in his first season in Houston after spending his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

