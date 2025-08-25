National Football League
Texans To Open 2025 Season Without RB Joe Mixon as Injury Concerns Continue
National Football League

Texans To Open 2025 Season Without RB Joe Mixon as Injury Concerns Continue

Updated Aug. 25, 2025 7:34 p.m. ET

Running back Joe Mixon will miss at least the first four games of the regular season after the Houston Texans announced Monday that they'll place him on the reserve/non-football injury list this week.

Mixon has been on the active/non-football injury list since the start of camp after he sustained a foot injury this offseason while away from the team.

The team said Monday that they would move the veteran to the reserve/non-football injury list on Tuesday afternoon when rosters must be cut down to 53 players.

Earlier Monday, head coach DeMeco Ryans refused to give an update on Mixon's status.

With Mixon out, the Texans will start Nick Chubb, who is in his first season in Houston after spending his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Houston Texans
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Cuts Tracker: QBs Tyler Huntley, Hendon Hooker, Bailey Zappe Released

2025 NFL Cuts Tracker: QBs Tyler Huntley, Hendon Hooker, Bailey Zappe Released

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes