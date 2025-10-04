National Football League Shedeur Sanders Reportedly Expected to Start For Browns 'At Some Point' in 2025 Published Oct. 4, 2025 6:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Shedeur Sanders will play for the Cleveland Browns this season.

It's a matter of when, not if.

The Browns reportedly want to make sure he's ready — fully prepared with a week of practice and a gameplan suited to the rookie quarterback's playstyle. He's not at that point, yet, but the Browns are confident that time will come "at some point" in 2025.

While Sanders continues to develop, Cleveland has promoted its other rookie QB, Dillon Gabriel, to starter in place of veteran Joe Flacco after starting 1-3. Gabriel will make his NFL regular-season debut on Sunday when the Browns face the Minnesota Vikings in England at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Flacco will backup Gabriel, while Sanders remains in the third-string role barring injuries.

The struggling Browns are in the midst of a rebuilding season, so leaving the door open for both Gabriel and Sanders to get a chance seems wise.

For now, though, they've left it up to Sanders to earn that opportunity.

