Shedeur Sanders Odds: Prop Bets for His First Career Start

After all the discussion around when Shedeur Sanders would make his first start for the Browns, he's finally doing so against the Raiders this Sunday.

DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out an extensive range of prop bets around him, giving bettors plenty of ways to get in on the moment. With markets built around his passing yards, touchdown totals, and even rushing yards, there are several ways you can get in on the action.

Below we've broken down what DK is offering around Sanders' first start. Let's take a look:

To have a 10+ yard rush: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

To throw 2+ pass TDs OR score 1+ rush TD: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

To have a 40+ yard completion: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

To have 25+ passing yards in each quarter: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

To have a 20+ yard long rush: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

To have a 50+ yard completion: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

To have 100+ passing yards in each half: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

To have 5+ rushing yards in each quarter: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

To have 25+ rushing yards in each half: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

To have 50+ passing yards in each quarter: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

To have 1+ pass TD in each quarter: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)

College Résumé

Finished his career with 50 games played in four seasons and completed 1,267-of-1,808 passes (70.1%) for 14,353 yards and 134 touchdowns with 27 interceptions.

Threw a touchdown pass in 49 straight games, the longest streak in NCAA D1 (FBS and FSC) history, the second-longest streak in NCAA history.

Finished his career ranked 14th in NCAA D1 (FBS and FCS) history with 14,343 yards and as just the second QB in history with 14,000-plus yards while completing 70-plus percent of his passes.

Of QBs with 13,000-plus passing yards, he is one of eight in history to have 100 more touchdowns than interceptions in his career.

At Colorado in 24 games, he finished his career 651-of-907 (71.8%) with 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He broke over 100 school records at Colorado and finished third in passing yards, fifth in attempts, third in completions, first in passing touchdowns and tops in QB rating.

Named Second-Team All-American by the Associated Press in 2024.

He set CU single season record for passing yards, completions, attempts, touchdowns, completion percentage and quarterback rating in 2024.

Was Responsible for 41 touchdowns with 37 passing and four rushing in 2024, becoming the first player in CU history to reach the 40 mark.

On fourth down attempts during the 2023 season, he was just one of two quarterbacks in the country to have a first down on every passing attempt and on his 5-of-5 passing he had 99 yards and two touchdowns on the down.

From 2021 to 22 at Jackson State, he complied a 23-3 record as the starting quarterback, including a perfect 16-0 mark in SWAC games.

Holds Jackson State records for season passing touchdowns (40), and completions (344), and is second for passing yards (3,752; record 3,808).

NFL Preseason Stats

Week 1 vs Panthers: 14-of-23, 138 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 0 INT, 19 rush yards

Week 3 vs Rams: 3-of-6, 14 pass yards