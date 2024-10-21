National Football League
Seahawks star WR DK Metcalf aims to play vs. Bills despite knee injury
Published Oct. 21, 2024 6:40 p.m. ET

Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf suffered a "minor MCL sprain" in his knee on Sunday during Seattle's 34-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Mike Macdonald gave an update on the star wide receiver's status on Monday, saying it "doesn't look like a long-term injury," and Metcalf will do everything in his power to play in next Sunday's matchup against Buffalo.

The two-time Pro Bowler had four receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown before landing hard on an incompletion late in the third quarter. The Seahawks announced Metcalf was questionable to return shortly before he left the field on a cart. 

He did not re-enter the game.

Quarterback Geno Smith spoke after the game about watching Metcalf go down on Sunday, saying "Man, my heart dropped."

Smith added he felt responsible for Metcalf's injury, saying, "You know, I put him in a tough spot right there. And whatever I've got to do to get him back healthy, however, we've got to get him back because he's a guy that we need."

Seahawks' Geno Smith connects with DK Metcalf for a 31-yard touchdown vs. Falcons | NFL Highlights

Metcalf has 35 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak with the win on Sunday and now sit at 4-3 on the season.

"We came out and played very hungry today from the start to the finish," Smith said. "It would have been easy for everyone to be negative after losing three games but I think the energy was spectacular."

The Seahawks will host the Bills in Week 8. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. 

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

