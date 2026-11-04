National Football League
Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Reveals QB Sam Darnold Injury, Talks Week 9 Status
National Football League

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Reveals QB Sam Darnold Injury, Talks Week 9 Status

Updated Nov. 4, 2026 2:55 p.m. ET

The Seattle Seahawks have lost three of their last four games and are coming off a 34-17 loss at home to the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

To boot, their starting quarterback is banged up again.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald revealed in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that Sam Darnold will miss the team's Week 9 home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX) due to a quad injury; Drew Lock will start at quarterback. Granted, Lock has been dealing with an "elbow injury" and "hasn't thrown much," per the head coach.

Macdonald considers Darnold "week to week" and expressed that now at 4-4, Seattle doesn't anticipate placing the quarterback on injured reserve. Macdonald also noted that Darnold "cracked his rib" on the second play of the game and the door is open for the team to add another quarterback; Seattle also has second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe. 

Darnold played the entirety of Seattle's Week 8 loss to Chicago, completing just 50.0% of his passes (17 of 34). 

The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals in Arizona on Sept. 20, 31-7, with Lock also under center, as Darnold left the team's Week 1 showdown against the New England Patriots with a glute injury.

Across the two appearances Lock has made this season, he has totaled 422 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 127.3 passer rating, while completing 72.9% of his passes.

Darnold has totaled 1,478 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 79.5 passer rating, while completing 60.2% of his passes. 

For context, Darnold posted a 99.1 passer rating and completed 67.7% of his passes in the 2025 regular season, earning a second consecutive Pro Bowl honor en route to helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX.

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