National Football League
Saints vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 5
National Football League

Saints vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 5

Published Oct. 11, 2026 2:08 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The New Orleans Saints will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in a Week 5 NFL showdown on FOX.

The Vikings enter Week 5 undefeated, but it hasn’t always been pretty.

Minnesota beat Miami 15-10 last week behind five Will Reichard field goals, its second win without a touchdown this season. The Vikings have now won nine straight dating back to last year, leaning on a defense that has allowed just 11.4 points per game during that stretch.

The Saints, meanwhile, are looking to regroup after a 45-24 loss to Atlanta. Tyler Shough ranks third in the NFL in passing yards, while Chris Olave ranks second in receptions and receiving yards, giving New Orleans an opportunity to test Minnesota’s defense.

Can the Vikings keep finding ways to win, or will the Saints hand them their first loss?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Saints vs. Vikings at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 9. 

 

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 New Orleans Saints Minnesota Vikings Saints @ Vikings Odds

Moneyline 

  • Vikings: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)
  • Saints: +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Spread 

  • Vikings -1.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Saints +1.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 42.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 42.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 

 New Orleans Saints Minnesota Vikings Saints @ Vikings Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

Minnesota’s defense has carried it to 4-0, but its offense leaves little room for error.

Kyler Murray has thrown just one touchdown pass this season, and Justin Jefferson’s status remains uncertain after he missed last week with an ankle injury. If New Orleans can put a few scoring drives together, the Vikings could struggle to keep pace.

Shough has nine touchdown passes through four games, and Olave has topped 100 receiving yards three times. Minnesota’s pressure will be a challenge, but the Saints have the passing attack to make this a tougher game than the Vikings faced last week.

Take the Saints to win outright.

 New Orleans Saints Minnesota Vikings The Pick: Saints ML

How to Watch Saints vs. Vikings 

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