49ers President John Lynch: Ricky Pearsall To Miss 2026 With Knee Injury

Wide receiver is going to be an enormous question mark for the San Francisco 49ers this season.

49ers President of Football Operations and general manager John Lynch revealed on Saturday that third-year wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is being put on season-ending injured reserve, as he's having surgery to repair the ligament in his injured PCL, according to The Athletic.

Last season (2025), Pearsall totaled 36 receptions for 528 yards (14.7 yards per reception), with the aforementioned knee injury limiting him to nine regular-season games and one of San Francisco's two playoff games.

Pearsall didn't play until Week 7 of his 2024 rookie season due to a wound from a gunshot. In said season, Pearsall logged 31 receptions for 400 yards (12.9 yards per reception) and three touchdowns across 11 games. San Francisco selected Pearsall with the No. 31 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida.

Earlier this week, the 49ers reunited with veteran wide receiver and 2021 All-Pro Deebo Samuel on a one-year deal worth up to $7 million; Samuel spent the first six seasons of his NFL career in San Francisco (2019-24).

Elsewhere on the receiver front, San Francisco signed six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans to a three-year, $42.4 million deal and selected Ole Miss Rebels wideout De'Zhaun Stribling with the No. 33 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, among other moves this offseason.

Brandon Aiyuk, who's in the second season of a four-year, $120 million deal, has been away from the 49ers this offseason as the injury guarantees in his contract were removed, and the team seeks a way to move on from him.