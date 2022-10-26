National Football League
Reports: Bears trading standout pass-rusher Robert Quinn to Eagles
The NFL's only remaining undefeated team just made a big addition to its roster.

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports. The Bears will receive a fourth-round pick in exchange for the standout pass-rusher.

Quinn is in his 12th NFL season and is coming off a resurgent 2021 campaign with the Bears in which he made his third Pro Bowl after recording 18.5 sacks. He has recorded eight tackles and one sack in seven games this year.

The Eagles are coming off their bye week and will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) on Sunday.

Quinn's now-former teammate Roquan Smith was speaking to local media when news of the trade broke.

"I have a great deal of respect for that guy," Smith said of Quinn, while trying to hold back tears. "It's crazy."

