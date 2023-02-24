National Football League Report: Russell Wilson tried to have Pete Carroll, GM John Schneider fired Updated Feb. 24, 2023 12:19 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Russell Wilson being Russell Wilson.

That's the highlight from The Athletic's report on Friday that during his waning time with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson went to ownership in an attempt to get general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll axed. According to the report, Wilson wanted Carroll replaced with Sean Payton, his new coach with the Denver Broncos.

The Seahawks declined to comment publicly on the report. An attorney for Wilson wrote in a letter to The Athletic that the report of the quarterback going to ownership to get Schneider and Carroll fired was "entirely fabricated." Wilson also denied in a tweet that he wanted the coach and GM fired.

However, during his final years in Seattle, Wilson had expressed growing frustration with Carroll not opening the offense enough for his liking, which led to the dismissal of offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

ADVERTISEMENT

A month after Wilson's reported request, the Seahawks shipped him to the Broncos in a blockbuster trade last March, receiving two first-round selections, two second-round selections, a fifth-rounder pick and three players: quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

"That was a huge event to have gone through," Schneider told FOX Sports in November when asked about moving on from Wilson. "Having gone through it in Green Bay with Brett [Favre], that helped a lot in terms of the confidence. Obviously, we didn't have Aaron Rodgers sitting in the garage ready to go. But that was a huge phase. … I just felt like the whole organization did a great job."

Seattle went with journeyman Geno Smith to replace Wilson, and the Seahawks surprised NFL observers by finishing 9-8 and reaching the postseason. Smith started every game, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl and the league's Comeback Player of the Year Award.

In Denver, Wilson was treated like a rock star, receiving his own second-floor office for his personal quarterback coach, nutritionist and therapist.

The result? The nine-time Pro Bowler had his worst season as a pro after inking a $245 million extension, with career lows in completion percentage (60.5), passing touchdowns (16) and passer rating (84.4). Wilson was sacked a career-high 55 times.

The Broncos finished last in the NFL in points per game (16.9) and third-down conversions (29.1%).

With former New Orleans Saints coach Payton now on board, the hope for the Broncos is that the 2010 Super Bowl champion can fix Wilson, coaxing the Wisconsin product to play like the quarterback he looked up to in Drew Brees.

Wilson and Payton appeared very friendly at their dinner during Super Bowl week.

However, it appears that Payton will be willing to pull back the reins on Wilson's control at the facility in Denver and hold the veteran quarterback accountable for his mistakes on the field.

"That's foreign to me," Payton said during his introductory press conference when asked about Wilson having his own staff in the building. "That's not going to take place here. I'm not familiar with it, but our staff will be here, our players will be here and that'll be it."

Wilson unsuccessfully tried to assert his control in Seattle. And while he appeared to get what he wanted in Denver early on, that control did not lend itself to winning.

And with a new head coach and ownership in place in the Mile High City, it appears that Wilson will return to the role he had in Seattle of being one of the key members of an organization that's led by a strong leader on the sideline.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson

share