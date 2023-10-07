National Football League
Colts, Jonathan Taylor agree to massive 3-year, $42 million extension
National Football League

Colts, Jonathan Taylor agree to massive 3-year, $42 million extension

Updated Oct. 7, 2023 1:57 p.m. ET

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a three-year, $42 million extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal.

The Colts (2-2) activated Taylor (ankle) from the physically unable to perform list Saturday and removed the questionable designation from his status for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans (2-2). Taylor returned to practice this week after starting the season on the list and going through an ugly offseason contract dispute.

He missed the team’s offseason workouts while rehabbing from ankle surgery and also all of training camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor was eager Thursday to put the dispute behind him and get back on the field.

"If somebody wasn’t committed, they wouldn’t be here. Right now, I’m here and my No. 1 goal is really to attack this first practice," Taylor said in his first public comments since June. "It’s been over 290 days, I believe. When you’re not doing what you love, you’re going to notice it, so my main goal has been to attack this first day."

Taylor had been frustrated with the amount of money teams are paying running backs. He complained about league owners undervaluing running backs in general, citing the $10.1 million franchise tag number. It’s the lowest of any position other than kickers or punters.

He eventually made a trade request and the Colts gave him permission to find a trade partner.

Taylor rushed for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021. The 24-year-old was limited to 861 yards and four touchdowns last season because of injuries

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Big Noon Live: Ohio State, Maryland locked in a second-half battle

Big Noon Live: Ohio State, Maryland locked in a second-half battle

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes