National Football League Ravens release longtime kicker Justin Tucker, calling it a football decision Updated May. 5, 2025 8:09 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from longtime kicker Justin Tucker. Baltimore has released Tucker after 13 seasons with the franchise, the organization announced in a statement on Monday.

Tucker's release comes months after he was accused of inappropriate sexual misconduct by more than a dozen massage therapists in the Baltimore area, according to the Baltimore Banner. The Ravens also selected kicker Tyler Loop of Arizona in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft in late April.

Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said that the decision to release Tucker was football-related.

"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," DeCosta said in a statement. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker. Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives."

Tucker, a five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, has been one of the top kickers in the league throughout his career. He holds multiple NFL records, including the longest made field goal (66 yards) and the highest made field goal percentage (89.1%, min. 100 attempts).

The 35-year-old Tucker struggled in 2024, though. His 73.3% field goal rate was the lowest of his career.

The allegations of Tucker's sexual misconduct began to emerge after the Ravens' season ended in January. As more allegations came in, Tucker denied the accusations. He called them "shocking and heartbreaking" in late February.

"It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry," Tucker said in a statement provided by a publicist in late February. "I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being.

"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider. These claims are simply not true," Tucker added. "Throughout the last four weeks, I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last thirteen years. I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever."

