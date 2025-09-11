National Football League Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Apologizes to Fan he Exchanged Shoves With in Buffalo Published Sep. 11, 2025 12:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lamar Jackson apologized to the fan he exchanged shoves with during Baltimore's loss at Buffalo last weekend.

Several Ravens were celebrating behind the corner of the end zone after a touchdown. A fan reached out and gave receiver DeAndre Hopkins a little shove to the helmet, then did the same to Jackson, who pushed him back with two hands to the chest.

"My apologies to him," Jackson said. "Just chill next time. You can talk trash and stuff, but keep your hands to yourself."

The fan was ejected by stadium security and has been banned from all NFL games and events.

Coach John Harbaugh defended Jackson earlier this week. He said Wednesday he and general manager Eric DeCosta have spoken to Jackson about the incident, and that DeCosta and team president Sashi Brown have talked to the league about it.

As for the game, Jackson and the Ravens blew a 15-point fourth quarter lead and lost in what was a rematch of last season's AFC divisional round matchup. Jackson finished with 209 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a 144.4 passer rating, while completing 73.7% of his passes. He also rushed for 70 yards and one touchdown on 11.7 yards per carry.

Next, Jackson and the Ravens host the AFC North-rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

