National Football League
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Apologizes to Fan he Exchanged Shoves With in Buffalo
National Football League

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Apologizes to Fan he Exchanged Shoves With in Buffalo

Published Sep. 11, 2025 12:21 p.m. ET

Lamar Jackson apologized to the fan he exchanged shoves with during Baltimore's loss at Buffalo last weekend.

Several Ravens were celebrating behind the corner of the end zone after a touchdown. A fan reached out and gave receiver DeAndre Hopkins a little shove to the helmet, then did the same to Jackson, who pushed him back with two hands to the chest.

"My apologies to him," Jackson said. "Just chill next time. You can talk trash and stuff, but keep your hands to yourself."

The fan was ejected by stadium security and has been banned from all NFL games and events.

Coach John Harbaugh defended Jackson earlier this week. He said Wednesday he and general manager Eric DeCosta have spoken to Jackson about the incident, and that DeCosta and team president Sashi Brown have talked to the league about it.

As for the game, Jackson and the Ravens blew a 15-point fourth quarter lead and lost in what was a rematch of last season's AFC divisional round matchup. Jackson finished with 209 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a 144.4 passer rating, while completing 73.7% of his passes. He also rushed for 70 yards and one touchdown on 11.7 yards per carry.

Next, Jackson and the Ravens host the AFC North-rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tom Brady's Week 1 Power Rankings: Eagles or Bills at No. 1?

Tom Brady's Week 1 Power Rankings: Eagles or Bills at No. 1?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes