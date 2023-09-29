National Football League Rams tight end Tyler Higbee gets a two-year contract extension Published Sep. 29, 2023 3:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Rams have signed tight end Tyler Higbee to a two-year contract extension through 2025.

The Rams announced the deal Friday for Higbee, the top receiving tight end in franchise history. He was a member of the Rams' first draft class after the franchise returned home to Los Angeles in 2016, and he has been a starter whenever healthy since his second NFL season.

Higbee is the Rams' career leader among tight ends with 317 receptions, 3,239 yards receiving and 20 touchdown catches. He set a franchise single-season record with 72 catches last season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

