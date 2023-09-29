Rams tight end Tyler Higbee gets a two-year contract extension
The Los Angeles Rams have signed tight end Tyler Higbee to a two-year contract extension through 2025.
The Rams announced the deal Friday for Higbee, the top receiving tight end in franchise history. He was a member of the Rams' first draft class after the franchise returned home to Los Angeles in 2016, and he has been a starter whenever healthy since his second NFL season.
Higbee is the Rams' career leader among tight ends with 317 receptions, 3,239 yards receiving and 20 touchdown catches. He set a franchise single-season record with 72 catches last season.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
