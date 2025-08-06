National Football League
Rams' Matthew Stafford Reportedly Week-to-Week With 'Aggravated Disk' in Back
National Football League

Rams' Matthew Stafford Reportedly Week-to-Week With 'Aggravated Disk' in Back

Published Aug. 6, 2025 10:24 a.m. ET

Matthew Stafford's back issue has been a lingering matter for the Los Angeles Rams, and now there's more clarity on the matter.

Stafford is nursing an aggravated disk in his back and has received an epidural to assist him with the issue, NFL Network reported on Wednesday morning. The Rams consider Stafford's status as "week-to-week" with guarded optimism that he'll be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.

Stafford has been present at the Rams' facility but has not been taking part in team drills due to the injury.

The 37-year-old Stafford is entering his fifth season with the Rams, who signed the quarterback to a revised two-year, $84 million deal in February. Last season, the two-time Pro Bowler totaled 3,762 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 93.7 passer rating, while completing 65.8% of his passes.

Los Angeles is coming off a 10-7 campaign that saw it win the NFC West and later advance to the NFC divisional round. On the injury front, Stafford was limited to nine games in 2022 due to a spinal cord contusion and head injury. As for the rest of their quarterback room, the Rams have Jimmy Garoppolo, Stetson Bennett and Dresser Winn.

The Rams open their 2025 preseason on Saturday at home against the Dallas Cowboys and open the regular season at home against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What Would Trading for Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Cost and Who Might Pay It?

What Would Trading for Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Cost and Who Might Pay It?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes