Rams' Matthew Stafford Reportedly Week-to-Week With 'Aggravated Disk' in Back

Published Aug. 6, 2025 10:24 a.m. ET

Matthew Stafford's back issue has been a lingering matter for the Los Angeles Rams, and now there's more clarity on the matter.

Stafford is nursing an aggravated disk in his back and has received an epidural to assist him with the issue, NFL Network reported on Wednesday morning. The Rams consider Stafford's status as "week-to-week" with guarded optimism that he'll be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.

Stafford has been present at the Rams' facility but has not been taking part in team drills due to the injury.

The 37-year-old Stafford is entering his fifth season with the Rams, who signed the quarterback to a revised two-year, $84 million deal in February. Last season, the two-time Pro Bowler totaled 3,762 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 93.7 passer rating, while completing 65.8% of his passes.

Los Angeles is coming off a 10-7 campaign that saw it win the NFC West and later advance to the NFC divisional round. On the injury front, Stafford was limited to nine games in 2022 due to a spinal cord contusion and head injury. As for the rest of their quarterback room, the Rams have Jimmy Garoppolo, Stetson Bennett and Dresser Winn.

The Rams open their 2025 preseason on Saturday at home against the Dallas Cowboys and open the regular season at home against the Houston Texans on Sept. 7.

