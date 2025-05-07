Rams announce they'll hold team's June minicamp in Maui
The Los Angeles Rams will head to the surf and sand for four days next month. Team president Kevin Demoff joined Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday to announce a partnership with the Hawaii Tourism Authority that will bring the team to Maui for mandatory minicamp.
Sean McVay's squad will hold on-field workouts from June 16 to June 19 at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku and also be involved in community events throughout the week.
The Rams moved into their new team headquarters in Woodland Hills west of L.A. last year. In April, the team announced plans for a 52-acre development in Warner Center in Woodland Hills, which will be known as Rams Village. The centerpiece of that project will include the permanent headquarters for the franchise, a state-of-the-art 350,000-square-foot facility.
Last year, the team held training camp at Loyola Marymount University and plans to use that facility again this year. The Rams also continued the tradition of holding their draft on the road, selecting their 2025 picks at the Los Angeles Fire Department Air Operations hanger in Van Nuys, Calif. That division played a critical role in helping to tame the devastating wildfires in the L.A. area.
"It’s a great opportunity to use the platform that we’re blessed with to recognize the real heroes," McVay said.
In 2021, the NFL granted the Rams access to market their brand in Australia, China and Mexico. In 2026, the team is scheduled to host the first NFL regular-season game in Australia, at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds.
Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.
