Rams HC Sean McVay Says he Tore His Plantar Fascia During Week 2 Win Over Titans

Published Sep. 16, 2025 4:11 p.m. ET

Sean McVay says he tore his plantar fascia while coaching the Los Angeles Rams to victory over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

McVay revealed his foot injury Monday night on his "Coach McVay Show" produced by the Rams. The youngest coach to win a Super Bowl didn't say exactly when it happened, but he appeared to pull up awkwardly while moving to call a timeout during the 33-19 win.

"Foot's good," McVay said. "I did tear my plantar fascia, so yeah. Well, that's a good thing, because I guess it allows you to heal a little faster. But I was being dramatic, limping around towards the end of the game, but the MRI confirmed I did that. Good news is I'm not playing. I'm just on the sidelines watching, so if I have a little cool limp to add some swag, then you'll know why."

The plantar fascia is a thick tissue running along the sole of the foot. McVay didn't say whether he would need to wear a walking boot as his injury heals.

The 39-year-old McVay played wide receiver at Miami of Ohio. He has been an active, mobile coach during his nine seasons on the Rams' sideline, often sprinting over to the referees for a conversation, or occasionally down to the end zone for a celebration with his players.

The Rams (2-0) visit the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

