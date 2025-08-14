National Football League
Prosecutors Decline to Pursue Case Against Browns' Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins
Published Aug. 14, 2025 7:48 p.m. ET

Prosecutors in Broward County have declined to pursue a case against Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, who was arrested last month on charges of misdemeanor battery and domestic violence.

Judkins was arrested on July 14 by Fort Lauderdale police after they received a report of battery that he allegedly committed a week earlier near the city's airport.

The assistant state attorney assigned to review the case wrote in a memorandum that there were several reasons not to prosecute, including the delayed report, a lack of video evidence and a lack of independent witnesses.

"Although the victim had photos showing injuries sustained, there were also videos in that same time frame where no injuries were observed to the victim. Additionally, the victim’s injuries depicted in the photos could be explained by either account of the incident," the memo said.

Judkins, the only NFL draft pick who remains unsigned, could be subject to discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

The 21-year-old Judkins was the 36th pick in the NFL draft after rushing for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns at Ohio State last season.

The Browns drafted Judkins in the hopes that he could become the team’s lead running back after Nick Chubb signed with the Houston Texans. Cleveland also drafted Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

in this topic
