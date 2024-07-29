National Football League Patriots QB Drake Maye's start to camp matches Bill Belichick's evaluation Published Jul. 29, 2024 11:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Drake Maye's feet are restless.

During these early days of training camp, the New England Patriots rookie quarterback is working on settling his feet in the pocket. With all that arm strength, he didn't always need his lower body to generate accuracy and power in college. In the NFL, he'll need to take control of his footwork to meet the league's best-in-the-world level of play.

And that's why, even between plays, his feet are restless.

When quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett, Joe Milton and Bailey Zappe are running the Patriots offense, Maye is often seen pacing. He walks between coaches and teammates to pick their brains after his repetitions — and to get a sense of what's working (or not working) during the other quarterbacks' reps. There is no shortage of staff available to Maye, including offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, quarterbacks coach TC McCartney and offensive assistants Evan Rothstein and Ben McAdoo. Maye has also spent time with Brissett, tight end Hunter Henry and receiver Jalen Reagor.

Maye's performance in training camp has closely mirrored his play in college. That was good enough to land him in the third-overall draft slot. But with all top quarterback prospects, there are always plenty of questions.

If there was one evaluation that has proved prescient, it might be that of former Patriots coach Bill Belichick. He nailed the assessment of what New England must have seen from Maye at North Carolina and what the Patriots are seeing from the rookie in camp.

"He's going to need some work in reading defenses, reading coverages," Belichick said on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on draft night. "He's kind of quick to bail out of the pocket. He's going to have to hang in there a little bit longer and find those receivers."

While many thought Belichick's assessment was harsh, it was clear that he was similarly critical of every draft prospect, not as willing to offer effusive praise in the ways most draft analysts do. Belichick's analysis was like a "South Park" episode, hating everyone equally. When I texted a former Patriots player about Belichick's candid assessment of Maye and the other prospects, the player replied: "Haha you experienced a team meeting."

Well, here's what the eye in the sky said about Maye.

"He's quick to come off his receiver," Belichick said on ESPN. The broadcast then showed a moment against Clemson where Maye, under pressure, took his eyes off his receivers who were just getting separation. "That's as open as they're going to get in the NFL, bud. I'm just telling you. They're not going to get open by like eight yards in the NFL. So you've got to deliver it in there. He's kind of quick to bail out of the pocket, and he's going to have to hang in the pocket a little longer and find those receivers."

Through the first few days of camp, it's clear that the foundation of Maye's skills are, roughly, at the spot that Belichick thought they were. And that is, by no stretch, a condemnation of Maye. Coach Jerod Mayo and executive Eliot Wolf knew their new quarterback was a developmental prospect.

"This is a kid that can make all of the throws," Belichick said. "He just needs to be more consistent. Transitioning from a college quarterback to a pro quarterback, he just needs some time and experience."

During team drills last week, Maye looked a half-second behind the timing of the rest of the offense, which was just enough for him to miss his moment to deliver the ball downfield to receivers. And as a result, he spent most of these practices checking down on short passes. He completed just one pass of 10 yards or more during Thursday's team drills. On Sunday, it was the same story : Only one pass of ten yards or longer. (He is averaging 15 team-drill passes per practice.)

As the pocket broke down, Maye showed a propensity to tuck the ball and run a few times, which Mayo indicated was not what he wanted to see. In this non-contact environment, the Patriots want Maye to go through his progression and elude pass-rushers to see how the play progresses downfield. It's all a matter of teaching points.

"I'm just trying to make it where I'm not missing the read or not necessarily missing the read, but [I'm] not getting through the read as quickly as I need to out here more than one time in a row," Maye said Sunday . "If I make the same mistake [next week], then I'm not making progress, So trying to keep that balance and keep going at it. You're going to keep making mistakes. That's what practice is for."

While breaking down more of the QB's film against Clemson, Belichick emphasized that Maye needs to stay in the pocket and make his reads. In one instance, he scrambled early, threw the ball late and it was nearly intercepted. "Of all the quarterbacks, he was the lowest-rated in-the-pocket thrower," Belichick said. He brought up film against Florida State that showed Maye could operate in the pocket. Like any high-risk, high-reward prospect, it's a matter of bringing out the good and eliminating the bad.

To Maye's credit, he has just one interception after 60 passes in team drills during camp.

It's also worth noting that his top competitor, Brissett, who runs a more efficient offensive unit, has experience in this system and works with a starting-caliber cast. Maye has worked with the second stringers, who are also learning the offense. Maye had two good days getting the offense lined up, but he began to stall in the third and fourth practice, as the playbook install grew more robust. At one point on Sunday, he had to return to the huddle to reset, according to reporters on the scene.

After his mistakes, Maye has sought advice from coaches and teammates on the field. He's also doing more than asking questions. In spring and summer practices, Maye has gotten to practice early (sometimes as many as 30 minutes) and stayed late (sometimes as many as 40 minutes). He often spends time with rookie receivers Javon Baker, a fourth-round pick, and Ja'Lynn Polk, a second-rounder.

"If there's something in practice that we feel like we need to get right or if there's something that Drake feels like he has to get right, wanted an extra rep at, it's our job as receivers to do what our quarterback needs and do what they want," Polk said after practice. "Whatever those quarterbacks need from us, we expect to give it to them."

Maye's splash plays have been impressive. He tossed a deep ball down the line for Jalen Reagor that would've been a 50-yard pickup. (It comes with the asterisk of 7-on-7, which lacks the pocket pressure that has plagued Maye. And that's partially an overarching problem for this offense: a talent shortage on the offensive line.)

And then there was an 11-on-11 rep on Thursday when Maye worked through his progression on time and found his way to Polk. Maye didn't hesitate. He didn't overthink it. He just fired the ball and picked up a 15-yard chunk.

It felt like such a notable, crisp rep that Brissett ran to Maye to celebrate.

The Patriots have been insistent that Maye will get all the time he needs before entering the starting lineup. That's why Mayo has repeatedly said that Brissett is the team's starter. And right now, Brissett is the best quarterback on the field. Maye's progress — and the rate at which he progresses — will determine the quarterback battle. Thus far, he is who we thought he was. And that should worry Brissett, because Maye is putting in immense effort to push himself into the QB1 conversation by Week 1.

"Jacoby is the most pro-ready guy," Mayo told the NFL Network on Sunday. "I don't want to say, obviously, but he's the most pro-ready guy and he shows it on a day-after-day basis. But it is a competition."

It's unlikely that Maye will get anywhere near Brissett in terms of steadiness — at least this season. That's the appeal of Brissett: his even keel. The question is more about how steady Maye can get in 2024. His upside will eventually make him a more tempting starter, even with the mistakes. But the Patriots will only begin to trust him when he starts to limit his mistakes.

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

