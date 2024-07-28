National Football League Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore diagnosed with blood clots Published Jul. 28, 2024 8:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New England Patriots announced on Sunday that defensive tackle Christian Barmore has been diagnosed with blood clots, and there is no timetable for his return.

The team said that Barmore, who turned 25 on Sunday, was evaluated and treated over the weekend at Mass General Brigham.

"Our principal concern at this time is Christian's health and well-being. Fortunately, Mass General Brigham provides some of the best healthcare in the world," the Patriots said in a statement. "While there is no current timetable for his return, we know Christian is getting tremendous care and we look forward to his full recovery."

ADVERTISEMENT

Barmore, who agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million in the offseason, was not spotted during Sunday's training camp practice.

He was a late arrival to the practice field on Friday. Drafted in the second round by the Patriots in 2021, Barmore had 8 1/2 sacks while appearing in all 17 games last season.

Barmore's agent, Nicole Lynn, expressed her appreciation of how the Patriots handled the situation.

"I would be remiss if I did not thank Patriots trainer Jim Whalen for his absolute diligence and care over the last couple of days. Today could have looked a lot different without Jim's expertise," Lynn wrote on X.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share