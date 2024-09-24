National Football League
Panthers WR Adam Thielen heads to injured reserve with hamstring injury
Published Sep. 24, 2024

The Carolina Panthers will be without wide receiver Adam Thielen for at least four weeks after the veteran was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury.

Thielen was injured while extending to make a diving touchdown catch near the end of the second quarter of Carolina's 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The 34-year-old did not return in the second half.

Jonathan Mingo, a second-round pick in 2023, or rookie first-round pick Xavier Legette will likely replace Thielen in the starting lineup on Sunday when the Panthers host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thielen had eight catches for 109 yards in three games.

His loss is a big blow to an offense that broke out in its first game with Andy Dalton at quarterback. Dalton replaced 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, who struggled in two starts this season and is 2-16 as an NFL starter.

The Panthers have free agent wide receiver Jalen Coker to replace Thielen on the roster.

Carolina also signed defensive backs Demani Richardson and Russ Yeast, placed backup defensive back Jordan Fuller on injured reserve and waived tight end Messiah Swinson.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

