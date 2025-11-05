Panthers RB Rico Dowdle Starts GoFundMe After Being Fined for his Celebration
Rico Dowdle needs your help.
The NFL fined him over $14,000 because of the touchdown celebration he pulled out during the Carolina Panthers' game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. To help him pay the punishment, Dowdle set up a gofundme.
Now, Dowdle's merely joking. The running back signed a one-year deal worth $2.75 million with the Panthers prior to this season, so he should be able to pay the fine. But fans may be motivated to help out because of the entertainment Dowdle provided with his celebration — a double-thrust in reference to the famous "Key & Peele" skit — and his performance — Dowdle rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a significant 16-13 upset win against the Packers.
Moreso, in Keegan-Michael Key's perspective, Dowdle shouldn't have been fined because he didn't even fully mimic the celebration, keeping it two pumps instead of three.
"You got robbed," Key said, in response. "You only did two pumps. I'm sorry, man."
A complete injustice.
So, while Dowdle might not need the money to help pay his fine. He's certainly earned it with his play and showmanship.
