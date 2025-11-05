National Football League
Panthers RB Rico Dowdle Starts GoFundMe After Being Fined for his Celebration
National Football League

Panthers RB Rico Dowdle Starts GoFundMe After Being Fined for his Celebration

Updated Nov. 6, 2025 12:05 a.m. ET

Rico Dowdle needs your help. 

The NFL fined him over $14,000 because of the touchdown celebration he pulled out during the Carolina Panthers' game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. To help him pay the punishment, Dowdle set up a gofundme. 

Now, Dowdle's merely joking. The running back signed a one-year deal worth $2.75 million with the Panthers prior to this season, so he should be able to pay the fine. But fans may be motivated to help out because of the entertainment Dowdle provided with his celebration — a double-thrust in reference to the famous "Key & Peele" skit — and his performance — Dowdle rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a significant 16-13 upset win against the Packers. 

Moreso, in Keegan-Michael Key's perspective, Dowdle shouldn't have been fined because he didn't even fully mimic the celebration, keeping it two pumps instead of three.

"You got robbed," Key said, in response. "You only did two pumps. I'm sorry, man."

A complete injustice. 

So, while Dowdle might not need the money to help pay his fine. He's certainly earned it with his play and showmanship. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cowboys Get Their Defensive Star, Landing Jets DT Quinnen Williams

Cowboys Get Their Defensive Star, Landing Jets DT Quinnen Williams

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes