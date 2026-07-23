National Football League
Panthers Edge Rusher Nic Scourton Reportedly Out For 2026 After Training Camp Injury
National Football League

Panthers Edge Rusher Nic Scourton Reportedly Out For 2026 After Training Camp Injury

Updated Jul. 23, 2026 4:47 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers second-year outside linebacker Nic Scourton was carted off the practice field with a right knee injury during the first day of training camp on Thursday. 

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said after practice that he didn't know the extent of the injury, but tests were scheduled. An MRI on Thursday afternoon revealed that Scourton suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and he will miss the entire 2026 season, ESPN and others reported

Scourton, a second-round draft pick in 2024 out of Texas A&M, went down on a wet field late in practice during team drills. Players immediately gathered around him on one knee.

Scourton held his hand over his face as he was led into an awaiting cart.

As he was leaving the field, the cart stopped and Canales and every player on the roster individually walked over to hug Scourton before he was taken to the training room.

"They care about each other," Canales said. "Whenever you’re in a group of people doing something hard together, it has a way of creating a special bond. Between all the workouts and going through a full season and an offseason and all that, it means something to the guys. I’m proud of that."

Scourton had an outstanding rookie season for the Panthers, playing in 17 games with eight starts. He finished the season with 47 tackles, five sacks and nine quarterback hits while developing into a key starter for the NFL's 15th-ranked defense.

Scourton appeared to be engaged in a block with an offensive lineman at the time of the injury. 

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was near the play at the time, but said he did not see what happened. He praised Scourton for how quickly he has developed into a leader on defense.

"It's been really cool to see him come into his own," Young said. "He has a super-high motor, has great energy. He's fun to be around. He turns into that different competitor when he's on the field. We feel that during practice. He has raised the level of (intensity at) practice many times. We don't know anything yet (on the injury), but we're just praying for him."

Canales had prepared for the worst. Now that Scourton is officially out for the season, he remains confident the Panthers have enough depth behind him to remain competitive.

"We've got depth," Canales said. "That's why we keep bringing in guys. We have guys that we trust."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

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