Packers vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 5

The Green Bay Packers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday in a Week 5 NFL showdown on FOX.

The NFL’s oldest rivalry returns for its 214th meeting.

Chicago has won the last two matchups, including a wild playoff comeback last season. The Bears erased an 18-point halftime deficit to win 31-27 on Caleb Williams’ touchdown pass to DJ Moore with 1:43 left.

Now, Chicago looks to beat Green Bay three straight times for the first time since 2005-06. The Packers enter at 2-2 and sit last in a competitive NFC North, but they’ve won nine of the last 10 meetings at Lambeau Field.

Can the Bears keep rolling, or will the Packers regain control of the rivalry?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Packers vs. Bears at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 9.

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Bears @ Packers Odds

Moneyline

Bears: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)

Packers: +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Spread

Bears -2.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Packers +2.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 45.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 45.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Bears @ Packers Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Chicago’s ground game could be the difference in this one.

The Bears lead the NFL with 196.3 rushing yards per game, while the Packers rank last at just 58.0. Chicago rushed for as many yards last week as Green Bay has all season.

With Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift both among the league’s top 10 rushers, the Bears can control the clock and ease the pressure on starting quarterback Tyson Bagent. Chicago has already won with three different quarterbacks this season, and its rushing attack gives it a path to another victory.

Take the Bears to cover.

The Pick: Bears -2.5

How to Watch Packers vs. Bears