Odell Beckham Jr. Back With Giants: His 5 Best Games All Time With Big Blue

It felt like it would happen at some point, and it finally has: Odell Beckham Jr. is back with the New York Giants.

While the star wide receiver only spent the first five years of his NFL career with the franchise (2014-18), Beckham lit up the NFL scene with the Giants from start to finish, producing unreal highlight after highlight.

With that in mind, here are Beckham's top-five games with the Giants from his first stint with the team.

2018 At Carolina Panthers (Oct. 7)

Odell Beckham Jr. was a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons with the Giants from 2014-16. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Beckham's stats: Eight receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown; one completion for 57 yards and one touchdown

Beckham was on the passing and receiving end of a touchdown in a 2018 road game against the Carolina Panthers.

Trailing 17-3 with 6:37 remaining in the second quarter, Giants quarterback Eli Manning got the ball to Beckham behind the line of scrimmage, and the star receiver proceeded to hit running back Saquon Barkley for a 57-yard touchdown pass. This would be one of two touchdown passes that Beckham would complete in the 2018 season.

Beckham got the Giants back within one score again in the fourth quarter, as he reeled in a 33-yard strike from Manning for the touchdown with 8:08 remaining; New York would go on to take a 31-30 lead with 1:08 left in the quarter.

All that said, Carolina got the ball in New York territory in the closing seconds, and kicker Graham Gano made a walk-off, 63-yard field goal for a 33-31 Panthers win.

2015 At Miami Dolphins (Dec. 14)

Odell Beckham Jr. is second in Giants history with 5,476 career receiving yards. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Beckham's stats: Seven receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns

Beckham shined in prime time.

In a Monday night road bout against the Miami Dolphins, Beckham had the Dolphins on their heels. Trailing 24-17 with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter, Manning took a chance that Beckham could work his magic near the sideline, and he did as such, reeling in a miraculous, toe-tap grab in the end zone for a would-be game-tying, 6-yard touchdown.

Later, Beckham went for a drive. With the ball on the Giants' own 16-yard line and 11:13 remaining in the fourth quarter, Manning hit Beckham on a deep ball, and he blew past the Dolphins' secondary for a go-ahead, 84-yard touchdown.

New York went on to win, 31-24, as Beckham logged a team-high seven catches. Wide receiver Rueben Randle and tight end Will Tye were on the receiving end of Manning's other two touchdown passes, with the Giants' quarterback finishing the night 27 of 31 for 337 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 151.5 passer rating.

Fun facts: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was the Dolphins' interim head coach for the final 12 games of the 2015 season, while the victory would be Giants head coach Tom Coughlin's last.

2015 At New Orleans Saints (Nov. 1)

Odell Beckham Jr. had 24 100-plus-yard performances over 59 games with the Giants from 2014-18. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Beckham's stats: Eight receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns

This was arguably the most exciting game of the 2015 NFL regular season.

For starters, Manning and Saints star Drew Brees combined for 855 yards and 13 touchdowns, with the 13 combined passing scores an NFL record for a single game. As for Beckham, he got the fireworks started with a 2-yard score on the Giants' first drive, with him later reeling in a 1-yard score on their third possession and coming down with a 50-yard touchdown on the fourth play from scrimmage in the second half.

The back-and-forth air raid battle was one of two times that Beckham recorded three receiving touchdowns in a game. Granted, he had three combined scores in a Week 4 game on the road against the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 with the Cleveland Browns.

The Giants put 49 points on the board against the Saints, but the home team's 608 total yards and a walk-off, 50-yard field goal from Kai Forbath as time expired gave New Orleans a 52-49 win. By the way, why does it feel like the Giants are always the team losing on the 50- and 60-yard field goals?

2014 Against Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 23)

Odell Beckham Jr. posted 1,300-plus receiving yards and double-digit receiving touchdowns in each of his first three seasons with the Giants. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Beckham's stats: 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns

Where were you on Nov. 23, 2014?

On that night, Beckham pulled off one of the most iconic catches in NFL history, managing to haul in a 43-yard touchdown with just three fingers in the end zone; there was even pass interference on the play.

The absurd catch was one of Beckham's two touchdown receptions in the Sunday night showdown against the Cowboys, the other being a 3-yard score on the Giants' opening drive.

New York led for the majority of the game, retaking the lead they lost with 1:08 remaining in the third quarter on a goal-line touchdown pass from Manning to tight end Adrien Robinson with 3:00 remaining in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Giants' faithful, the Cowboys put together a game-winning drive in the final minutes, capped by quarterback Tony Romo and wide receiver Dez Bryant connecting on a 13-yard touchdown with 1:01 remaining, helping them secure a 31-28 road win.

Beckham had two touchdown receptions in each of the Giants' two games against their NFC East rival in 2014, logging four catches for 34 yards and two scores in Dallas on Oct. 19.

2016 Against Baltimore Ravens (Oct. 16)

Odell Beckham Jr. is fourth in Giants history with 390 receptions and 44 receiving touchdowns. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Beckham's Stats: Eight receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns

The only 200-yard game of Beckham's career came in dramatic fashion.

Losers of three consecutive games and trailing the Baltimore Ravens at home in the second quarter, 10-0, the Giants' season appeared to be going down the toilet. Then, their offense came to life, sparked by a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Roger Lewis with 2:28 remaining in the first half.

The second half was all about Beckham.

New York took its first lead of the game on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Manning to Beckham with 2:10 remaining in the third quarter, putting it up 17-13. Baltimore went back in front late in the fourth quarter with a 10-play touchdown drive, giving New York the ball down 23-20 with 2:04 remaining. Faced with a fourth-and-4 at their own 34-yard line, Manning hit Beckham, who then roared through and around the Ravens' defense for what was ultimately a game-winning 66-yard touchdown.

The 27-23 victory would be the first of six consecutive wins for the Giants, who went on to make the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl XLVI, although they were eliminated by the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card round. The 222-yard performance is the most for Beckham in a single game over his 10-year career.

Beckham would go on to play for the Ravens in 2023. Moreover, Beckham's return to the Giants is a double reunion, as the head coach of the Ravens in that 2016 game and in the receiver's lone season in Baltimore (2023), John Harbaugh, is now New York's head coach.

Life is just a circle. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Honorable Mentions: