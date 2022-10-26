National Football League NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Giants-Seahawks, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Raise your hand if you thought the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) would be leading the NFC West Division and the New York Giants (6-1) would be a half-game out of first in the NFC East Division heading into Week 8 of the NFL season.

Seattle has won its past two games and three of its past four games and New York is on a four-game winning streak as the teams prepare to meet for the 20th time. The Giants lead the series 10-9, but the Seahawks have won four of the past five contests between the teams.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Giants and Seahawks — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Giants defense makes a game-winning stop on the last play against Jaguars The New York Giants defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in an exciting 23-17 game Sunday.

Giants at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -3 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Giants +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

For the second week in a row, the one-loss Giants find themselves on the road as underdogs against a team with an inferior record. Last week, the Jaguars had 27 first downs, 452 yards and seven yards per play. But a fumble at the goal line and a big failed fourth down helped the Giants steal another win.

How many times can New York rally to victory?

Daniel Jones, whom the Giants refused to extend in the offseason, has orchestrated a league-high five game-winning drives. He used to be turnover prone, but he only has four this season.

However, this is a difficult travel spot for the Giants. They went from London back to New York for a physical game against the Ravens, in which they pulled off a miracle comeback. Then down to Jacksonville, where they lost two offensive linemen and rallied in the fourth quarter. The big question is, will they have enough in the tank to do it again after a cross-country trip to Seattle?

The Seahawks will be without DK Metcalf, and we’ll see how Geno Smith handles being blitzed, as Wink Martindale has sent the second most blitzes in the NFL (100). Two weeks ago, against the Cardinals - who have blitzed the most - Smith was sacked five times and held under 200 yards passing.

Seattle feels like the side, but the Seahawks were only favored once this season and lost at home to Atlanta. Instead, I'll go with the Under, as points will be at a premium.

PICK: Under 45 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

