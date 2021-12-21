National Football League NFL Odds: How to bet Seahawks-Rams, point spread, more 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The game between the 5-8 Seattle Seahawks and 9-4 Los Angeles Rams was pushed back two days after the Rams had an outbreak of COVID-19 cases when 25 players tested positive.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Tuesday night's matchup between the Seahawks and Rams — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams (7 p.m. ET Tuesday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -7 (Rams favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Rams -300 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Seahawks +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Seahawks have hit the under in the over/under nine times in 13 games this season. The Rams have hit the over in the over/under eight times in 13 games this season.

The Seahawks are 7-6 against the spread (ATS) this season (4-2 as underdog, 3-4 as favorite). The Rams are 6-7 ATS this season (4-7 as favorite, 2-0 as underdog).

The Seahawks are 5-8 ATS and 4-9 straight up (SU) against the Rams since 2015. The Rams are 10-9 ATS and 11-8 SU at home vs. NFC West opponents since 2015, with the under hitting in 11 of those games.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

"The Rams have controlled this rivalry over the last three seasons, winning seven of their previous nine games. I anticipate more of the same dominance by Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

"While the Rams can often run cold for no reason, I don't see them struggling in this situation. It's a monster division game, and when Sean McVay is a favorite of 5 points or more in the division, he's 8-0 straight up. The Seahawks have more COVID-related roster issues than the Rams, and this just feels like a rough spot for Seattle."

PICK: Rams (teased from -7 to -.5 at FOX Bet) to win as part of two-team teaser with Eagles (teased from -7 to -.5 at FOX Bet)

Other Things To Know

Among the Rams’ players who recently tested positive for COVID-19 are Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson Jr. and Von Miller. The Rams activated six players Saturday, including Beckham Jr. and leading rusher Henderson (648 yards).

Seahawks leading receiver Tyler Lockett (1,023 yards, five touchdowns) and leading rusher Alex Collins (411 yards) were on the COVID-19 list.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is 191-for-287 passing (66.6 percent) for 2,302 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Wilson is 15-8 ATS as a starter when a road underdog since 2015.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is second in the NFL in touchdown passes with 33. Stafford is 315-for-468 passing (67.3 percent) for 3,898 yards and nine interceptions.

Stafford is 11-12-1 ATS as a starter when a home favorite since 2015.

The Seahawks lead the all-time series 25-23 but the Rams have won seven of the past nine contests.

