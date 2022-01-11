National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Raiders-Bengals, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Las Vegas Raiders will play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in a battle of 10-7 teams in the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Saturday's matchup between the Raiders and Bengals — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Point spread: Bengals -5.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Raiders +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Raiders are 8-9 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Bengals are 10-7 ATS this season.

The Raiders are 8-9 on the over in the over/under (O/U) this season. The Bengals are 8-9 on the over in the over/under (O/U) this season.

The Raiders are 8-4 as the underdogs straight up (SU) this season. The Bengals are 5-3 SU when they were the favorites this season.

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"I like Cincinnati in this spot. There's a reason this line feels bigger than most of you think it should be. And, I've always had a rule when it comes to gambling, when the line is bigger than I think it should be, take it. I would've looked at this and thought it would've been Bengals -2. So when it comes out 6, that tells you FOX Bet and the smart money have a reason."

PICK: Bengals (-5.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 5.5 points

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

"Bengals coach Zac Taylor must have his team understand that this isn’t the same Las Vegas team they smashed two months ago. Do not start slowly. This could be close, but I'm taking the Bengals to end their playoff drought."

PICK: Bengals (-250 at FOX Bet) to win on the moneyline

Other Things To Know

The Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21. The Raiders lead the all-time series 21-12 though the Bengals have won four of the previous five contests.

Las Vegas won four in a row to make the postseason, including Sunday night's 35-32 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

"That last game is going to pull some energy out of the Raiders," Cowherd said. "The Raiders also played the late game then loses a day due to travel."

The Raiders got a boost from the return of tight end Darren Waller, who missed five games with a knee injury.

In 11 games, Waller was second on the Raiders in receptions (55), receiving yards (665) and receiving first downs (31). Waller had two touchdown catches this season.

Hunter Renfrow leads the Raiders in receiving with 103 catches for 1,038 yards (10.1 per catch) with nine touchdowns (tied for ninth in the NFL).

Quarterback Derek Carr was 428-for-626 passing (68.4%) for 4,804 yards (fifth in the NFL), 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Running back Josh Jacobs returned against the Chargers after sitting out with a rib injury. Jacobs leads the Raiders in rushing with 217 carries for 872 yards (4.0 yard per carry) with nine touchdowns in 15 games.

Cincinnati is in the postseason for the first time since the 2015 season. The Bengals are searching for their first playoff victory since Jan. 6, 1991, a 41-14 wild-card round win over the Houston Oilers.

The Bengals were 4-0 against AFC playoff teams this season, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers twice and the Kansas City Chiefs in addition to beating the Raiders.

"Joe Burrow is an electric playmaker when given the time, and even when given no time, with his ability to escape pressure," Schwartz said. "But he has taken so many hits this season, and we saw him limp off the field at the end of Cincy's win over the Chiefs. The Bengals will need to rely on their run game at times, which they did in the first Raiders matchup."

Burrow was 366-for-520 passing (70.4%, tops in the NFL) for 4,611 yards (sixth in the NFL, 193 behind Carr), 34 touchdowns (eighth in the NFL) and 14 interceptions.

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is a leading candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Chase leads the Bengals with 81 catches for 1,455 yards (fourth in the NFL) and 13 touchdown catches (third in the NFL).

Running back Joe Mixon leads the Bengals with 1,205 rushing yards on 292 carries (4.1 per attempt) with 13 TDs.

